Read full article on original website
Related
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family
Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
Martin Short quips at Trump investigation during Emmy Awards speech
Martin Short delivered a barb aimed at former President Trump’s handling of classified documents while appearing Monday at the Emmy Awards. “Really, what an audience you are,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star exclaimed as he took to the Primetime Emmy Awards stage in Los Angeles to present the award in the best variety talk series category.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0