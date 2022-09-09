Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...

WORLD ・ 28 MINUTES AGO