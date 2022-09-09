Read full article on original website
9/11 memorial mass celebrated in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members attended a memorial mass Sunday night to honor the victims of 9/11. It was held at the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus church. The ceremony began at 7:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Agawam preschool to reopen in original location months after fire
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For months, Western Mass News has been following the story of an Agawam preschool that was damaged in a fire. Monday, they are reopening their doors at their original location. After a tragic fire in April caused damage to their facility, officials at Jump Start Preschool said...
Holyoke City Council comments regarding police force to be addressed Tuesday
Western Massachusetts firefighters take interest in STCC’s fire science program
At Springfield Technical Community College, a lieutenant with the Springfield Fire Department, is pursuing a degree through a program that draws full-time firefighters.
Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
Town by Town: Welcoming America, cancer golf tournament, and mural festival
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Wilbraham, Longmeadow, and Springfield. The Scantic Valley YMCA in Wilbraham is joining Welcoming America to celebrate immigrants’ contributions to communities. Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their...
Springfield CNA charged with assault and battery on elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide has been indicted after home surveillance video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing an elderly patient, according to the office of the Attorney General.
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
Come see Western Mass News at The Big E!
(WGGB/WSHM) - The end-of-summer party is back - The Big E - and Western Mass News will be there. Come see us, just off the Avenue of the States, across from the information booth. Say hello, pick up some free stuff, and you could even make the news!. Copyright 2022....
Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street
The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
Registration underway for Bright Nights 5k
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Believe it or not, we’re about two months away from the start of Bright Nights in Forest Park and as preparations start to pick up, people have been signing up all day for the 17th annual Bright Nights 5k road race. The opportunity to drive...
Springfield community comes together for Hope Fest 2022
Hope Fest '22 on the ground's of Springfield's Spring Of Hope Church on Alden Street attracted congregants and neighbors alike on Saturday.
Annual Sons of Erin 9/11 ceremony remembers the lives of three Westfield residents
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield residents came together Sunday to remember the victims of the September 11th attacks. The Caledonian Pipe Band leading Sunday’s ceremony at the “Sons of Erin” to remember Westfields own Tara Shea Cramer, Brian Murphy, and Danny Trant who died in the attacks 21 years ago.
Easthampton High School changing cell phone policy to support students
EASTHAMPTON, Mass.- Easthampton High School is hoping to take a step forward this year by making changes to its cell phone policy in an effort to help their students stay focused.. What You Need To Know. Easthampton High School has a new cell phone policy to help students stay focused...
MAACS implemented at the Wilbraham Police Department
The Wilbraham Police Department started to use the Commonwealth Motor Vehicle Automated Citation and Crash System last month, issuing more than 130 warnings.
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
