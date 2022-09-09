ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Health experts urge to get the flu shot on top of being vaccinated and boosted

KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Dozens of people lined up at Windward Community College to get their annual flu shot. Many recipients said it is necessary this season on top of being vaccinated and boosted from COVID-19. "It’s not the same as the COVID vaccine. They are two different viruses that emerged at completely different times. I want the flu shot to feel safe enough to travel," said Leslie T, flu shot recipient.
KANEOHE, HI
manoanow.org

Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Blood Bank urges the community to come donate

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Blood Bank currently has just one-day supply of the universal donor or O-blood which is supposed to be used only for emergencies. According to the organization, most of the population in Hawaii is eligible to donate blood but only 3% of them do. The director of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

City launches $3M agriculture grant program

The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million Agriculture Grants program, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Friday. The program, which will provide up to 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will kick off on Monday at noon, and farmers, ranchers and growers will have until Oct. 20 to apply.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the $3 million agriculture grants program on Friday — part of an effort to support local agriculture producers. Applications will be available from Sept....
HONOLULU, HI

