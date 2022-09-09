Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
About 500 doses of COVID vaccines administered Sunday
The Queens Medical Center West Oahu is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster.
KITV.com
Health experts urge to get the flu shot on top of being vaccinated and boosted
KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Dozens of people lined up at Windward Community College to get their annual flu shot. Many recipients said it is necessary this season on top of being vaccinated and boosted from COVID-19. "It’s not the same as the COVID vaccine. They are two different viruses that emerged at completely different times. I want the flu shot to feel safe enough to travel," said Leslie T, flu shot recipient.
manoanow.org
Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
KITV.com
Hawaii Blood Bank urges the community to come donate
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Blood Bank currently has just one-day supply of the universal donor or O-blood which is supposed to be used only for emergencies. According to the organization, most of the population in Hawaii is eligible to donate blood but only 3% of them do. The director of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are you making these 10 common food mistakes?
The CDC reports every year they see numerous cases of cross contamination ending in people getting sick from not preparing food properly.
Firefighters hike Koko Head to honor the lives lost on 9/11
Firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department hiked Koko Head this morning on Sunday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who passed during the attack on 9/11.
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
Taking a step back and enjoying the retired life
Roland Ogoshi's office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what's happening.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Hawaii private school fair returns in-person
More than 50 private schools and hundreds of folks came out to the Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10 for an educational fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
City launches $3M agriculture grant program
The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million Agriculture Grants program, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Friday. The program, which will provide up to 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will kick off on Monday at noon, and farmers, ranchers and growers will have until Oct. 20 to apply.
Injured hiker assisted in very early morning rescue
The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about an injured hiker near Haleahi Road in Waianae.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu DPP resignations are concerning for construction industry, City Council chair
Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting enforces zoning laws and oversees planning on Oʻahu. However, changes to the permitting process at DPP have led to further delays and a backlog of commercial and residential projects. "Recent experience, certainly it has been a challenge," said Katie MacNeil, principal architect at...
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the $3 million agriculture grants program on Friday — part of an effort to support local agriculture producers. Applications will be available from Sept....
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
KITV.com
Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she severly injured in car crash
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Honolulu woman filed a lawsuit against the social club, Hawaiian Brian's for negligence after she claims its employees served the concertgoers an excessive amount of alcohol. On April 24, 2021, Nicole Johnson and her friends went to Hawaiian Brian's for a concert and met with...
Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported an outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.
Comments / 0