KING-5
Listen: 911 calls after Whidbey Island floatplane crash
In the moments after a floatplane crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, 911 dispatchers were inundated. Here are some of those calls for help.
My Clallam County
County Parks Director relies on persistence, resourcefulness to get things done
PORT ANGELES – Don Crawford, Director of Clallam County’s Parks, Fairs and Facilities Department, has a lot going on right now. Besides working on an update to the Parks Master Plan, he’s submitting grant applications to make renovations and improvements to County facilities from one end of the county to the other. He’s applying this week for a $30,000 state tourism grant that would pay for trail upgrades in Robin Hill Farm Park as a prelude to his goal of establishing annual running events in the park. Crawford says some ideas for the put forth back in the 90s didn’t go over very well with the neighbors. He wants to change that.
Waters near Whidbey Island to be dyed red
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Red dye may be seen in the waters around Oak Harbor for about 24 hours on Monday. Washington State Department of Health scientists will be working in the waters around Whidbey Island from Sept. 9 to 14 to evaluate the movement of wastewater near the newly rebuilt Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and to study the potential impacts to nearby shellfish growing areas.
FOX 28 Spokane
Possible wreckage of floatplane crash in Puget Sound identified via sonar
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface...
KOMO News
Snohomish County deputies say a man was shot in the head overnight in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot in the head in Snohomish County on Sunday evening. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an assault-with-a-weapon incident in the 100 block of 127th Street SE in Everett around 1:19 a.m. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot to the head.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
KING-5
Abandoned Lynnwood pizza restaurant destroyed in fire
Emergency crews responded to a fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
q13fox.com
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds. "We are both just coming to grips with what we witnessed," he said. "Absolutely tragic."
My Clallam County
$400K donation will allow OMC to purchase state of the art CT scanner
SEQUIM – An unprecedented donation from a Foundation that has Sequim ties will allow Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles to purchase a state of the art CT scanner that hospital CEO Darryl Wolfe describes as a game changer for patient care on the north Olympic Peninsula. The $400,000...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
My Clallam County
Suspected arsonist arrested after multiple fires set in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – Tragedy was averted Saturday morning in Port Angeles when police officers apprehended a suspect they believe set multiple fires near Albert and 5th Streets. At the same time, dispatchers got another report of a hedge that was burning on the 400 block of 7th Street. One...
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Armed suspect sought after bank robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Friday morning. Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Midway Boulevard after a holdup alarm was set off at Peoples Bank. Police were told that a person,...
Body of floatplane crash victim identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The Island County Coroner's office has confirmed the body discovered in Mutiny Bay on Sunday as 29-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Hanna, one of the 10 victims of the Sept. 4 floatplane crash. Dave von Beck, who is Hanna's father, shared a statement Tuesday:. "Our family...
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building deemed total loss after early morning fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. Lynnwood police and South County Fire were alerted to the fire around 1:30 a.m. First responders...
fox40jackson.com
Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew dead after Labor Day weekend plane crash near Seattle
Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, her brother-in-law and nephew were identified as three of the 10 people killed in floatplane crash near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound over Labor Day weekend. The US Coast Guard released the names of the victims from the plane collision Tuesday, which flew from Friday...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
