PORT ANGELES – Don Crawford, Director of Clallam County’s Parks, Fairs and Facilities Department, has a lot going on right now. Besides working on an update to the Parks Master Plan, he’s submitting grant applications to make renovations and improvements to County facilities from one end of the county to the other. He’s applying this week for a $30,000 state tourism grant that would pay for trail upgrades in Robin Hill Farm Park as a prelude to his goal of establishing annual running events in the park. Crawford says some ideas for the put forth back in the 90s didn’t go over very well with the neighbors. He wants to change that.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO