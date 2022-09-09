ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

My Clallam County

County Parks Director relies on persistence, resourcefulness to get things done

PORT ANGELES – Don Crawford, Director of Clallam County’s Parks, Fairs and Facilities Department, has a lot going on right now. Besides working on an update to the Parks Master Plan, he’s submitting grant applications to make renovations and improvements to County facilities from one end of the county to the other. He’s applying this week for a $30,000 state tourism grant that would pay for trail upgrades in Robin Hill Farm Park as a prelude to his goal of establishing annual running events in the park. Crawford says some ideas for the put forth back in the 90s didn’t go over very well with the neighbors. He wants to change that.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Waters near Whidbey Island to be dyed red

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Red dye may be seen in the waters around Oak Harbor for about 24 hours on Monday. Washington State Department of Health scientists will be working in the waters around Whidbey Island from Sept. 9 to 14 to evaluate the movement of wastewater near the newly rebuilt Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and to study the potential impacts to nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds. "We are both just coming to grips with what we witnessed," he said. "Absolutely tragic."
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

$400K donation will allow OMC to purchase state of the art CT scanner

SEQUIM – An unprecedented donation from a Foundation that has Sequim ties will allow Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles to purchase a state of the art CT scanner that hospital CEO Darryl Wolfe describes as a game changer for patient care on the north Olympic Peninsula. The $400,000...
SEQUIM, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

