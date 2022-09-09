Read full article on original website
H-E-B launches new debit card that pays 5% cash back for qualifying purchases
SAN ANTONIO - It pays to be an H-E-B customer these days. The San Antonio grocery giant announced on Monday the launch of a new debit card account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. Those products include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.
Need a job? Several employers are hosting job fairs and looking for hard workers like you!
SAN ANTONIO – Are you in need of a job? Well, we want to help connect you with a couple of career opportunities in our area. This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All...
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center urges community to help boost local blood supply
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help boost our local blood supply. The center only has about 2 days of most blood types and only a day and a half of Type-O blood. That's short of the 7 days needed. According...
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
A look into San Antonio mom's popular ASMR TikToks
SAN ANTONIO -- Millions of people turn to TikTok for entertainment, life hacks, laughs, and sometimes to learn a new dance. For San Antonio mom Sharon Perez it's all about helping people relax, relieve stress, and go to sleep through ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. "It gives...
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
City of San Antonio to launch online portal to honor stories of the community
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is launching an online story portal this weekend to showcase and honor stories from all across our community. Our own stories on raising awareness about child sex trafficking, in collaboration with the non-profit Ransomed Life, are also featured. "We never know who...
Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel to be held on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair is happening at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a range...
10-year-old cancer patient to be sworn-in by dozens of law enforcement agencies
SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be swearing in 10-year-old, DJ Daniel, as explosion detection canine officer. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is currently undergoing treatment for terminal cancer, and his wish was to be sworn in to 100 law enforcement agencies. Tuesday’s ceremony will mark the 668th agency that DJ is sworn into, on pace to set a Guinness World Record.
Princeton University to offer full rides to families make less than $100K a year
You can go to Princeton University for free, as long as your family earns less than $100,000. The ivy league school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday. Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000. Now, most students from families earning less...
Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign
SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - First Responders remembered the fallen heroes from the tragic day on September 11, 2001. First Responders gathered for the 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas. They climbed all 110 floors to honor the first responders who went to work and never came home.
Covid positive organ transplants shown to be successful at University Health
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Millions of Americans are hoping to get a second chance at life, awaiting an organ transplant on an ever-growing list. That includes tens of thousands of south Texans. Doctors here say the need for organ donors has grown desperate and they're turning to measures previously uncharted...
More neighborhoods using license plate scanning cameras to combat crime
SAN ANTONIO - If you drove in or out of your neighborhood today, there's a good chance a surveillance camera took a picture of your car. You may not have noticed them, but they've been installed in many neighborhoods. Some feel the cameras make us safer, but others call them...
Mural unveiled in local apartment complex aims to bring community together
SAN ANTONIO - A local apartment complex and its developer hosted a mural unveiling over the weekend with hopes of revitalizing its community. The NRP Group owner of the legacy at Azalan on the west side of downtown San Antonio, unveiled the latest art piece by contemporary Chicano artist, Rubio.
Have your costumes ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun at the Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Have your costumes ready this Halloween season for this year’s Zoo boo. The San Antonio Zoo presents a family-friendly event full of fun activities. You can expect free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, and multiple realms of Halloween fun. The fun will begin from September...
Sentencing underway for convicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO - The sentencing phase is underway for Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable was found guilty of two counts of tampering with evidence. Now, a judge must decide her fate after she was found guilty of trying to cover up documents related to an...
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
Few isolated showers possible Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office and community residents team up for trash cleanup
SAN ANTONIO - After many complaints from nearby neighbors of a homeless camp on the city's westside, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office hosted a community cleanup project Saturday morning. It took place at the Marbach Village which is located off Marbach Oaks near Marbach Rd. Many deputies and cadets gave...
