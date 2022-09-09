ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B launches new debit card that pays 5% cash back for qualifying purchases

SAN ANTONIO - It pays to be an H-E-B customer these days. The San Antonio grocery giant announced on Monday the launch of a new debit card account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. Those products include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.
A look into San Antonio mom's popular ASMR TikToks

SAN ANTONIO -- Millions of people turn to TikTok for entertainment, life hacks, laughs, and sometimes to learn a new dance. For San Antonio mom Sharon Perez it's all about helping people relax, relieve stress, and go to sleep through ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. "It gives...
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
10-year-old cancer patient to be sworn-in by dozens of law enforcement agencies

SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be swearing in 10-year-old, DJ Daniel, as explosion detection canine officer. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is currently undergoing treatment for terminal cancer, and his wish was to be sworn in to 100 law enforcement agencies. Tuesday’s ceremony will mark the 668th agency that DJ is sworn into, on pace to set a Guinness World Record.
Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign

SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
Few isolated showers possible Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
