Read full article on original website
Related
'This Week in Texas' centers Texas House and Senate leaders on schools safety and security
In this episode viewers will hear from Texas leaders from the House and Senate on the what the state's progress in keeping students and teacher safe.
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
Video shows massive alligator strolling through Cinco Ranch subdivision
Have you ever seen a gator be lifted off the ground by a tow truck? Now you have! 🐊
Houston driver charged with reckless driving after RV crash leaves 2 dead in Virginia, police say
According to police, the crash left 2 dead and five passengers injured. None of the passengers in the RV were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
Comments / 0