Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Aaron Rodgers had notable message for Vikings star after game
Aaron Rodgers said perhaps the nicest thing that he has ever said to a Minnesota Vikings player after Sunday’s game. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the rival Vikings 23-7 in their Week 1 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was the supernova for Minnesota, charcoal-grilling the Packers secondary for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Aaron Rodgers Not Pleased After Christian Watson Drops Easy Touchdown Pass
Aaron Rodgers made his first annoyed face of the season after rookie Christian Watson dropped a sure touchdown.
Look: This Might Be The Worst Field Goal Attempt Of Season So Far
Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso just shanked the worst kick of the 2022 college football season so far. The Badgers place kicker missed a 51-yard field goal way right during the first quarter of Saturdays matchup against Washington State. Take a look at the kick here:. Calvaruso went 1/1 on field...
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Injury Updates on Vikings Rookies Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr.
Cine is expected to make his NFL debut against the Eagles next Monday night.
Here Are Three Players The Packers Should Still Sign
Heading into the 2022 regular season the Green Bay Packers had a roster many believed would challenge for a Super Bowl. After their Week 1 performance, some people may be hopping off that bandwagon as the Packers struggled mightily. They were blown out by their NFC North rivals the Minnesota...
‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss
Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
Bears Report Card: Mixed Grades Can't Disguise End Result
Grading the Bears: Although it was an exciting comeback the way the Bears pulled off the win left plenty of areas where they can improve.
Lions player ejected after cheap shot on Hurts, ensuing skirmish
DETROIT — Lions safety and captain Tracy Walker was ejected from Sunday’s game at Ford Field following a cheap shot on Jalen Hurts and an ensuing scuffle. In the third quarter, Hurts slid on the tail end of a scramble and Walker gave him a head shot. When...
Packers Provide Injury Update on Quay Walker
The Green Bay Packers went through their linebacker depth chart quickly during Sunday’s loss at the Vikings. Could Isaiah McDuffie start vs. the Bears?
