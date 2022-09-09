ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had notable message for Vikings star after game

Aaron Rodgers said perhaps the nicest thing that he has ever said to a Minnesota Vikings player after Sunday’s game. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the rival Vikings 23-7 in their Week 1 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was the supernova for Minnesota, charcoal-grilling the Packers secondary for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears

Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NFL Analysis Network

Here Are Three Players The Packers Should Still Sign

Heading into the 2022 regular season the Green Bay Packers had a roster many believed would challenge for a Super Bowl. After their Week 1 performance, some people may be hopping off that bandwagon as the Packers struggled mightily. They were blown out by their NFC North rivals the Minnesota...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss

Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Mock Draft#American Football#Pff

Comments / 0

Community Policy