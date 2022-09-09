Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
2news.com
Reno Nonprofit, Urban Roots, Hosts Programming for Homeschoolers
Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is offering programming for those students aged five to 15 enrolled in homeschool programs. The opportunity gives students a small and structured group environment at the nonprofit’s Urban Teaching Farm...
KOLO TV Reno
Animal advocacy non-profit, Res-Que, brings pet karma boxes to Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Res-Que is Washoe County’s largest independent animal rescue. They “save” about 300 dogs every year. They have recently partnered with the “Reno Karma Box Project” to place about 20 pet karma boxes in the Reno/Sparks community. Most are next to other Karma Boxes, but there are some independent ones where store owners have requested a box.
mynews4.com
Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada Appeal
Vital Signs, RSVP aid Carson City seniors
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. has partnered up with Vital Signs, a graphics and marketing business, to support the Good Neighbor Program. The Good Neighbor Program offers weekly phone calls and physical visits to seniors in the Carson City area as an accessible and effective public health solution. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
2news.com
Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park
This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
2news.com
New All-Abilities Park Opens In Sparks
The city of Sparks held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new all-abilities playground. The Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground is designed to provide access for kids of all abilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada holds 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty...
2news.com
Carson City Teacher named 2023 NEA Global Learning Fellow for Nevada
The Carson City School District is pleased to announce Rachel Croft, fourth grade educator and coordinator for Northwest Regional Professional Development Program (NWRPDP), as the National Education Association (NEA) Global Learning Fellow from the state of Nevada. Through the Global Learning Fellowship (GLF), the NEA Foundation invests in educators’ learning,...
Record-Courier
Museum working to find new lawn care
Issues with funding Carson Valley’s two major museums may have prompted the Town of Gardnerville to help out back in 2006. Concerns about keeping the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center open led the Douglas County Historical Society to ask voters to increase property taxes .75 cents. Voters said no, but Gardnerville kept mowing the museum’s lawn and maintaining its irrigation system over the next 16 years.
Nevada Appeal
Faith & Insight: Dispense true justice
Bible thought: This is what the Lord of armies has said: “Dispense true justice and practice kindness and compassion each to his brother.” Zechariah 7:9. Every year I make it a goal to read through the Bible. Each time, I am amazed at the “new” things that seem to jump off the page in front of me! This year I have been impressed by the Old Testament usage of words like oppressed, fatherless, widows, poor, needy, sojourner and stranger.
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament
RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
Record-Courier
River campground proposal shelved
An RV campground proposed for county land near the East Fork of the Carson River was shelved by members of the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board last week. The campground was proposed in a feasibility study, which the board accepted, but halted any further work on the idea.
insideradio.com
Tim “Rayne” Rainey
Tim “Rayne” Rainey joins Evans Broadcast Group modern rock “Alt 92.1” KRAT Reno for mornings. Rainey previously served as PD/morning host at Audacy CHR “106.5 The End” KUDL Sacramento. He also programmed Audacy modern rock “Alt 98.7” WDZH Detroit and Urban One’s former CHR “Radio Now” WNOW Indianapolis.
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
2news.com
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
Comments / 0