ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

By Travis Schlepp
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c07km_0hnvsF7h00

(KTLA) — A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County.

Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram post by the fire agency.

‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California

The goat was described as friendly, but frightened, who was apparently happy to see the firefighters.

Johnson and Weise gave the goat carrots (which it apparently really liked), and gave it a full bottle of water. After the quick rehydration session, the goat was feeling better and “perked up,” Cal Fire said.

The Fairview Fire is the largest active brush fire in California, having burned more than 23,000 acres with only 5% containment. Two people have died and additional injuries related to the fire have been reported.

For the firefighters who found the goat Wednesday, it was a sight for sore eyes.

It’s unclear if the goat was a pet or a farm animal that lived nearby or if it was transported away from the area by animal rescuers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now 53% Contained at 28,307 Acres

Almost a full week after it first sparked, the enormous Fairview Fire burning near Hemet looks like it may finally be slowing down. The wildfire has now burned 28,307 acres, but firefighters have it 53% contained and made good progress thanks to this weekend's rainfall and lower temperatures. The huge...
HEMET, CA
theeagle1069.com

Rain Dampens Fairview Fire; Now 49% Contained

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet is 53% contained. It has burned 28,307 acres since it started on Labor Day. Full containment is expected on Saturday September 17th. 21 structures have been destroyed, more than 11-hundred are threatened. Two people have been killed. The weekend rain helped firefighters make progress...
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fairview, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters

A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
HEMET, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Cal Fire#Brush Fire#The Fairview Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
foxla.com

3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
knewsradio.com

County Helping With Livestock As Fairview Fire Evacuations Continue

Riverside County Animal Services officer helping a dog evacuate from the Fairview Fire in Hemet Sept 8th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Riverside County Animal Services has set up an emergency shelter at the County Fairgrounds in Perris, for large animals who have been evacuated due to the Fairview Fire.
PERRIS, CA
KTLA

Menifee police crack jokes after pickup ends up in backyard pool

After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid. There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday […]
MENIFEE, CA
macaronikid.com

Fairview Fire Information and Shelters from Macaroni Kid Temecula

The fire will continue to spread in all areas due to shifting winds ahead of Hurricane Kays arrival. The fire will have very high potential to move to the west due to the strong 40+mph east winds and possible extreme down slope winds coming off of the surrounding 10,000' peaks. Fire activity could be moderated in the evening when heavy rains come from the thunderstorms. This will however also bring lightning to the area.
TEMECULA, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy