ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

More than a dozen injured in crash involving CT Transit bus in Orange: Police

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8Aur_0hnvrDK200

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police.

Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road.

Initial information showed the bus stopped for a red light when it was hit by a pickup truck from behind. Police said sun glare may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Orange police, fire officials and EMS personnel responded to the scene but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5TPD_0hnvrDK200
The area of the crash (IMAGE: Orange Police Department’s Facebook Page)

The pickup truck driver and over a dozen passengers from the bus were transported to hospitals in the local area for evaluation, according to police.

The roadway is cleared as of this time, officials said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Ristaino at 203-891-2130.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck

2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Over 12 bus passengers hurt in Orange crash

ORANGE — More than a dozen passengers on a CTtransit bus were hospitalized Thursday evening after police say the bus was rear-ended by a truck on Route 34. Orange police said the collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the Racebrook Road intersection. “Initial information shows that the bus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Police#Traffic Accident#Ct Transit#Rt#Ems#Facebook Page#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Daily Voice

12 Injured In Crash Near Orange Intersection

A dozen people were hospitalized in Connecticut after a transit bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The crash took place in New Haven County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, in the town of Orange on Route 34 near the intersection with Racebrook Road. An initial investigation revealed that...
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Crash on Route 83 in Ellington

One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
ELLINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection

WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Over a Dozen People Hospitalized After Crash Involving CT Transit Bus in Orange

Over a dozen people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a bus in Orange Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to Route 34 at the intersection of Racebrook Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a CT Transit bus at about 7 p.m. Responding officers said a pickup truck hit the bus while it was stopped at a red light.
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
WALLINGFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Cause Of Derby House Fire Under Investigation

DERBY — The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that was reported just before dawn on Sunday (Sept. 11). There were no major injuries reported, although one firefighter was getting evaluated by EMS for possible dehydration. Update: one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being attacked by a dog, according to a post on the Derby Fire Department Facebook page.
DERBY, CT
Daily Voice

Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River

Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man shot at Plainville apartment complex

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainville police are searching for the person or persons involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday morning. During a press conference, Plainville police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting at Hamlin View Terrace apartments on Woodford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy