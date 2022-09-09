More than a dozen injured in crash involving CT Transit bus in Orange: Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police.

Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road.

Initial information showed the bus stopped for a red light when it was hit by a pickup truck from behind. Police said sun glare may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Orange police, fire officials and EMS personnel responded to the scene but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The area of the crash (IMAGE: Orange Police Department’s Facebook Page)

The pickup truck driver and over a dozen passengers from the bus were transported to hospitals in the local area for evaluation, according to police.

The roadway is cleared as of this time, officials said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Ristaino at 203-891-2130.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.