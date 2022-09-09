ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Penn State vs Auburn betting line: Nittany Lions favored at SEC foe

The Penn State and Auburn football programs each remain unbeaten through early portions of their respective 2022 seasons, setting the stage for a second straight September matchup between 2-0 versions of the Nittany Lions and Tigers. Last year, their mid-September clash in Beaver Stadium ended in a 28-20 win for PSU, and the early betting outlook indicates confidence in a home-and-home series sweep.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

'We owe them one:' Tigers turn the page to Penn State rematch

AUBURN, Alabama — Saturday’s nerve-shredder against San Jose State wasn’t exactly the definition of a tune-up game for Auburn — the type of the victory the Tigers thought they’d have a pair of before their first Power Five game in Week 3. Regardless, they’re still...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn opens as home underdog against Penn State

Auburn's out for revenge. Looking to even one of the bigger home-and-home series in its recent history, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS). On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog in the SEC vs. Big Ten clash, according to VegasInsider.com. The line rose to Penn State -1.5 over the course of the day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
ELLAVILLE, GA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

A cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

“Lifemark” movie shot in Columbus opens nationwide

It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia. This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WMAZ

Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting

MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
MACON, GA
WTVM

One more chance of rain before big changes arrive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We start the workweek off with continued mugginess and hit-or-miss rain/storms but then all that humidity falls off a cliff. You’ll notice it especially in the mornings this week!. A cold front sits just to our north and it’s going to be responsible for the...
COLUMBUS, GA

