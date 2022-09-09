Read full article on original website
No. 7 USC's physicality makes the biggest impression in 41-28 throttling of Stanford
At some point we may have to just start talking about the obvious with this No. 7 ranked USC football team. Currently, the Trojans are tied with Michigan and James Madison as the second-best scoring offense in ‘Murka at 53.5 points per game. The Trojans are also second in the country at 8.62 (!) yards per play after their 41-28 blowtorching of a crumbling Stanford program last Saturday. However, the biggest takeaway from my vantage point at Stanford Stadium was in how thoroughly the Trojans answered the biggest and most consistent challenge from their coaches since Lincoln Riley’s staff took over: ratchet up the physicality.
Penn State vs Auburn betting line: Nittany Lions favored at SEC foe
The Penn State and Auburn football programs each remain unbeaten through early portions of their respective 2022 seasons, setting the stage for a second straight September matchup between 2-0 versions of the Nittany Lions and Tigers. Last year, their mid-September clash in Beaver Stadium ended in a 28-20 win for PSU, and the early betting outlook indicates confidence in a home-and-home series sweep.
Auburn opens as home underdog against Penn State
Auburn's out for revenge. Looking to even one of the bigger home-and-home series in its recent history, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS). On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog in the SEC vs. Big Ten clash, according to VegasInsider.com. The line rose to Penn State -1.5 over the course of the day.
