At some point we may have to just start talking about the obvious with this No. 7 ranked USC football team. Currently, the Trojans are tied with Michigan and James Madison as the second-best scoring offense in ‘Murka at 53.5 points per game. The Trojans are also second in the country at 8.62 (!) yards per play after their 41-28 blowtorching of a crumbling Stanford program last Saturday. However, the biggest takeaway from my vantage point at Stanford Stadium was in how thoroughly the Trojans answered the biggest and most consistent challenge from their coaches since Lincoln Riley’s staff took over: ratchet up the physicality.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO