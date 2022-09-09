Read full article on original website
11-year-old arrested by Surprise police, accused of threatening to kill people at school
SURPRISE, Ariz. — An 11-year-old student was arrested Monday on suspicion of threatening to bring a gun to Paradise Honors Middle School and kill people, officials say. The Surprise Police Department claims the student told a classmate about their alleged plan of violence and that the other student alerted school officials.
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
Man arrested for DUI after hitting multiple cars Sunday morning
Scottsdale police arrested a man for DUI Sunday morning after they say he was involved in two different crashes.
2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Full video: Phoenix shooter goes on spree, killing 2, injuring several others
The Phoenix Police Department released security footage and 911 calls of the mass shooter who killed 2 people, injured 2 officers and hurt several others. The suspect reportedly took his own life before being taken into custody.
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
Teen dead, three others hurt in single-vehicle crash in Queen Creek
A teen is dead and three others are hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Queen Creek.
SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA
RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers. The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams,...
