eastcobbnews.com
Funeral arrangements set for slain Cobb Sheriff’s deputies
Funeral services will be held this week for the two Cobb Sheriff’s deputies who were killed Thursday in the line of duty. Cobb government sent out a message Sunday night saying that the funeral service for Deputy Jonathan Koleski will take place Wednesday at North Star Church (3413 Blue Springs Road Kennesaw) at 12 p.m.
californiaexaminer.net
Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified
The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced. Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Man arrested in Texas after woman injured in Riverdale home firebombing
A man was arrested Thursday in Texas and charged with firebombing a woman’s Clayton County home last month, officials sa...
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.
fox5atlanta.com
Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village
ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village. Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road. One...
“I don’t understand how somebody keeps going:” Victim severely injured in hit-and-run speaks out
ATLANTA — A woman struck by a car and thrown across a busy intersection in Buckhead is still recovering. Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with Valerie Pableo on Sunday as the search to find the driver continues. It happened as she crossed Peachtree Road with a group of...
Forsyth parapro arrested after hitting student in the head with her purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a school in Cumming was arrested earlier this week after police say she hit a student in the head with her purse. According to the incident report, Cumming officers were called to The Futures Program on Tuesday morning. When investigators arrived, the school’s...
CBS 46
Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
fox5atlanta.com
Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run
ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
Police seen examining scene at Walgreens on Peachtree
ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police were seen examining the area of a Walgreens in Atlanta. The location was at a Walgreens on Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In the video, you can see investigators capturing footage of objects on the...
17-year-old girl who disappeared at Atlanta airport found safe, FBI says
ATLANTA — A 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, has been found safe after she went missing for several days, FBI officials said. Emma Linek, was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
CBS 46
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
parentherald.com
Atlanta Mall Brawl Involving Teens Prompts Police to Issue Strong Message to Parents About Their Misbehaving Kids
Authorities in Douglasville, Atlanta, issued a statement telling parents to supervise their children following a major brawl at the Arbor Place mall that caused disruption and scared the shoppers. In a Facebook post, the Douglassville Police Department reminded parents to keep an eye on their children's activities, the people they...
Family of 7 displaced after fire engulfs Gwinnett home
A Gwinnett County family of seven has been displaced after a fire ravaged their home Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
cobbcountycourier.com
Where are the jobs concentrated in Cobb County?
As the Courier shifts its focus to provide heavier coverage of quality-of-life issues in the Cobb County, including transportation and the environment, we’re expanding and repurposing some of the census-related articles we’ve published over the past few years. This article takes a look at the distribution of jobs...
