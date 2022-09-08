ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No changes to Packers Week 1 injury report on Thursday

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers reported no meaningful changes to the team’s Week 1 injury report on Thursday, although tight end Marcedes Lewis was given a veteran’s rest day and added to the injury report.

Receiver Allen Lazard missed another practice with an ankle injury, and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (pec/knee), safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) all practiced but were limited for the second consecutive day.

Coach Matt LaFleur suggested Bakhtiari and Jenkins would participate in team drills again Thursday, but there are still on-field restrictions on both. The same goes for Tonyan, who is also coming off a significant injury, and Savage, who injured his hamstring on Family Night. It’s possible all four could receive a “questionable” or “doubtful” labeling on Friday when the final injury report arrives.

Overall, the Packers have 11 players on the current injury report, but six – kicker Mason Crosby (knee), linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow), center Jake Hanson (shoulder), safety Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (knee) and rookie receiver Christian Watson (knee) – were full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday and should be on track to play Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings made two adjustments: running back Alexander Mattison missed practice because of a personal issue, and rookie safety Lewis Cine was limited on Thursday with a knee injury. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard remains limited.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

