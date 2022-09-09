Read full article on original website
Favorable Weather Conditions Help Crews on Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 91% containment and 783 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, members of Willow Creek’s VFW Post joined firefighters...
[UPDATE 11:24 p.m.: Major Injuries] Motorcyclist Unconscious, Motorcycle Caught Fire Near Fortuna
The number 2 (outside) lane of northbound Hwy 101 is blocked after a motorcyclist crashed between Main Street and Palmer. The motorcyclist is unconscious but breathing, according to the first reports from the scene. City ambulance is responding to the scene. The motorcycle caught fire but is no longer in...
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
Humboldt Bay Fire Releases Info on Yesterday’s Commercial Fire
At 1:46 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a commercial cabinet shop on Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. The first responding engine reported seeing a column of smoke from the Herrick Avenue highway on-ramp and upgraded the fire to a commercial second-alarm. Three mutual aid units responded with two going to the scene and one providing station coverage.
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
RHBB Reporter Thanks Trinity County Residents for ‘Being Neighborly’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Woman Arrested in McKinleyville With Stolen Vehicle, Says HCSO
On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and learned that it had been reported stolen out of...
Timber Train Chugs Across a Trestle Near Trinidad at the Beginning of the Last Century
In the photo above, huge sections of redwood trees are being hauled by one of the locomotives belonging to the Eureka and Klamath River Railroad which carried timber to sawmills and lumber to ships docking in Humboldt Bay. The company started in 1896 but began as an earlier railroad known as the Humboldt and Mad River Railroad in 1875. Eventually, the Eureka and Klamath became the Oregon and Eureka Railroad which merged with Northwestern Pacific Railroad in 1907.
Woman Arrested for Arson
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox
REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
Nearly 150 PG&E customers without power in Shasta Lake after car crashes into pole
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - 141 PG&E customers are without power in the Shasta Lake area near Old Oregon Trail on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at about 10:11 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow
The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
Shasta County DA determines officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve 2020 was justified
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly two years after a woman was shot and killed by police following a series of violent encounters, the Shasta County District Attorney has determined that the shooting was lawful. According to prosecutors, Tara Liubakka called 911 on December 24, 2020, around 5:30 a.m. and told...
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101
About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
