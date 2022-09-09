ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
kymkemp.com

Favorable Weather Conditions Help Crews on Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 91% containment and 783 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, members of Willow Creek’s VFW Post joined firefighters...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Releases Info on Yesterday’s Commercial Fire

At 1:46 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a commercial cabinet shop on Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. The first responding engine reported seeing a column of smoke from the Herrick Avenue highway on-ramp and upgraded the fire to a commercial second-alarm. Three mutual aid units responded with two going to the scene and one providing station coverage.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Trinity County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Trinity County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

RHBB Reporter Thanks Trinity County Residents for ‘Being Neighborly’

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested in McKinleyville With Stolen Vehicle, Says HCSO

On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and learned that it had been reported stolen out of...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Us Forest Service#Horse Trailer#Accident#Blue Dodge#The Forest Service
kymkemp.com

Timber Train Chugs Across a Trestle Near Trinidad at the Beginning of the Last Century

In the photo above, huge sections of redwood trees are being hauled by one of the locomotives belonging to the Eureka and Klamath River Railroad which carried timber to sawmills and lumber to ships docking in Humboldt Bay. The company started in 1896 but began as an earlier railroad known as the Humboldt and Mad River Railroad in 1875. Eventually, the Eureka and Klamath became the Oregon and Eureka Railroad which merged with Northwestern Pacific Railroad in 1907.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested for Arson

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox

REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kymkemp.com

Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow

The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101

About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
SCOTIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy