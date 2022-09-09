Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
WacoTrib.com
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
WacoTrib.com
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona's elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey' office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey's office. The cause of death and...
WacoTrib.com
Shrimpers, tour guides sue over freighter capsize, pollution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Fishermen, shrimpers and business owners dependent on coastal tourism have filed lawsuits over pollution caused when a cargo ship capsized off the Georgia coast in 2019. The two federal lawsuits filed last week in Georgia say the pollutants released by the capsize of the Golden...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished. Most of us recall where we were and what we were doing at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the news reports grimly announcing that a plane — American Airlines...
WacoTrib.com
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
WacoTrib.com
FEMA offering flooding victims home rebuilding tips
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Mitigation specialists will offer...
WacoTrib.com
Ice cream shop born in Ireland grows in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — If there’s a home-away-from-home for Jeff Hogan, it’s Ballybunion, a seaside town in Ireland. He’s visited many times over the past decade or so, often with his father who eventually bought a home there. On each visit, he goes to an ice...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Missouri man committed a horrific crime. But execution is not justice — it’s cruelty. Little evidence suggests Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will spare the life of convicted cop killer Kevin Johnson, a Missouri death row inmate scheduled to be put to death this fall. Just last year, Parson ignored a plea from Pope Francis to stay the execution of an intellectually disabled man. We oppose Johnson’s pending execution, despite our revulsion at the gravity of his crime, and call on Parson to grant Johnson, of suburban St. Louis, clemency and end government-sanctioned violence.
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices still dropping in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still dropping in New Jersey and around the nation amid the usual decline in demand after Labor Day, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.74, down 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
WacoTrib.com
State: Medical marijuana would see decline if pot legalized
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Legalizing recreational pot in North Dakota could cut the number of people who are registered to use the drug as medicine by at least 80%, due to access to bigger quantities and more varied products, a health official said Monday. Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana...
WacoTrib.com
Corrections fined for violating tuberculosis outbreak rules
ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Measured approach on sports gambling is the best bet. WarHorse Casino should be open this month, just in time for the NFL and college football seasons. However, even though sports betting was approved by voters in the 2020 referendum that established casino gambling...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Board right to demand clarity from abortion proposal. Incorrect spacing between words prompted a deadlocked vote from the Board of State Canvassers last week regarding the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal, which would amend the state’s constitution to enshrine broad abortion rights.
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: There's good and bad news for deer season
Dove season is heading into its third week and although reports have been generally good, the best hunting will come as meaningful cold fronts start pushing through on a regular basis. Birds that spend the summers in the Heartland will migrate southward in waves and within a month, Central Texas should be inundated with dove.
WacoTrib.com
New Massachusetts driver's license law faces repeal effort
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The secretary of the commonwealth’s office announced late Friday that it had certified the signatures needed to put...
WacoTrib.com
Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Brent Brewbaker, who worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, also was sentenced on Thursday...
WacoTrib.com
Bill Whitaker: Can educators trust Texas CRT bill author Bryan Hughes?
For the past year, Texas public school educators and school board members have been caught in the cultural crossfire over something called “critical race theory,” even though Texas Senate Bill 3, the 2021 legislation emboldening parents to angrily confront school leaders, never defines or even mentions critical race theory. In June, an armed octogenarian who conducted a long-winded tirade over CRT and other perceived sins at a Granbury ISD board meeting even threatened school officials in charge.
WacoTrib.com
WVa lawmakers pass road, energy bills, will revisit abortion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped...
