wnewsj.com
Wilmington tennis takes down Hillsboro 5-0
WILMINGTON — With a clean sweep on all courts, the Wilmington High School defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts. Wilmington, 2-8 on the year, had a relatively easy time on four of the five courts. “We played well on all courts,” WHS...
wnewsj.com
Dogbey, Grimes lead WC to 1-0 victory
ADA — Elorm Dogbey scored his third goal in two games and Wilmington College blanked Kalamazoo College 1-0 Saturday afternoon. The fifth-year senior’s strike in the 72nd minute gave Wilmington College (3-1-1) it’s third win in five matches. “Today was a great win because it showed how...
wnewsj.com
Quakers split final 2 matches in Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Rhodes College Classic with a split of matches Saturday, defeating the host Lynx 27-25, 25-23, 12-25, 27-25 and falling to LeTourneau (Texas) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. In the victory over Rhodes, in set one, WC took multiple five-point leads (6-1 and 17-12), but saw both of those leads evaporate. Rhodes had two set points at 24-22, but a Sydney Geibel kill followed by a Lynx attack error fought off both of them. A Geibel kill and yet another Rhodes attack error gave WC the set one victory. Neither team led by more than three points in set two, but with the match tied 23-23, consecutive bad sets from Gabriele Kozik put the Quakers up 2-0.
wnewsj.com
WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the...
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: Wilmington 45, Cin Hills Christian 0
WILMINGTON — Ryan Evans first win as the head coach of the Wilmington High School football team was really a coach’s dream, every piece of the puzzle coming together for a victory. In a 45-0 win over an outmanned Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy team Friday night at Alumni...
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball splits pair on first day of Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team split a pair of matches on day one of the Rhodes College Classic, defeating Huntington College (Ala.) 25-16, 25-19, 27-25 and falling to Westminster College (Mo.) in a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15 in the nightcap. “I’m really proud...
wnewsj.com
Great Scott: Another shutout for red-hot Falcons
WINCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s defense continues to shine as the boys soccer team won its fifth straight match Saturday, a 2-0 decision over Eastern High School. The Falcons are now 5-0-3 on the year after starting the season with three straight 1-1 ties. Richie Federle started the scoring, with...
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: McClain 42, East Clinton 7
LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost to former South Central Ohio League rival McClain 42-7 Friday night at ECHS. The loss puts the Astros at 1-3 on the year. The Tigers advance to 3-1 with the win. The Astros only score of the game came late in the fourth...
wnewsj.com
EC FFA success at summer events
Throughout the summer, many of the East Clinton FFA members competed in both the county and state fairs as well as participating in other summer activities. We had several students show different types of animals and livestock, and many of them found success in these competitions. The officers set up...
Ohio State Marching Band brings “Stadium Karaoke” to second halftime show in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team’s second game against Arkansas State. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Stadium Karaoke” got the crowd singing along to songs most will be familiar […]
cwcolumbus.com
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
Eleven Warriors
Notre Dame Falls to Marshall at Home 26-21, Marcus Freeman Becomes First ND Coach to Start Tenure with Three Losses
Though the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings remains many weeks away, Ohio State's postseason resume has already taken some damage after Notre Dame suffered a stunning upset to Marshall at home by a score of 26-21. The Fighting Irish allowed the Thundering Herd to take the lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Jerron Cage deliver powerful message to TBDBITL at Skull Session
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman Jerron Cage spoke to a crowd of Ohio State fans and band members ahead of Saturday’s game at St. John Arena. The coach and defensive lineman hyped up the crowd with inspiring words about the school’s atmosphere and the expectations for this season. The team gathered on Ohio State’s campus to rally the crowd and get ready for the upcoming game.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Toledo? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Ohio State football cover a spread for the first time this season when Toledo comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night?. The Buckeyes were favored by 31.5 points in Sunday’s opening line at Caesar’s Sports Book. They were also favored by 17.5 in the season opener, winning 21-10, and 45 against Arkansas State, winning 45-12.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
wnewsj.com
Corn Festival fires up for weekend fun
WILMINGTON — The 2022 Corn Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds got off to a roaring start on Friday, and as always features a lot for everyone of all ages. The food, fun, tractors & engines, competitions and shopping continues Saturday and Sunday. — — — Photos by...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
wnewsj.com
Quilt Barn and more
WILMINGTON — As always, the Quilt Barn is worth a visit at the Clinton County Corn Festival. On your fairgrounds walk to the quilt display, you’re sure to see other interesting sights and activities.
wnewsj.com
Arkansas State overmatched in 45-12 loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With two Ohio State starting receivers sidelined with injuries, Marvin Harrison Jr. got another prime chance to shine on a team loaded with great wideouts. Harrison, the son of a former NFL star, caught three touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the No. 3 Buckeyes...
