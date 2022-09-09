Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Steed, Massie win close divisional at FMGC
HAMERSVILLE — Led by sophomore Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie held off Wilmington Monday to win the SBAA American Division boys golf divisional outing at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. “Tough night,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We were lucky to come away with the wins. The course played tough.
wnewsj.com
Lady Falcons soar to 3-0 win at Eastern
WINCHESTER — In a back and forth match, Clinton-Massie picked up a 3-0 win Saturday over Eastern in non-league girls soccer action. Sydney Crowe had two goals and an assist for the Falcons, who are now 7-0-1 on the year. Massie opened with four wins then a tie. The Falcons have won three straight since then by a combined 19-1 score.
wnewsj.com
New Richmond whips Wilmington JV in 2
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 12-25, 20-25 Monday night at Fred Summers Court. Aidynne Tippett had eight points, a kill, three set assists, a dig and a block. Alli Bayless had two aces, a kill and two assists. Lauren Diels served nine points, had three kills, two aces and six digs. Lilly Trentman finished with two aces, two set assists and three digs.
wnewsj.com
Astros JV volleyball cages Cardinals in 2
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-7, 25-9 Monday night. Coach Bob Malone said the young Astros had a 92 percent service success rate. “These ladies continue to improve every practice, every game,” Malone said. “They have put in the hard work and it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the...
wnewsj.com
Dogbey, Grimes lead WC to 1-0 victory
ADA — Elorm Dogbey scored his third goal in two games and Wilmington College blanked Kalamazoo College 1-0 Saturday afternoon. The fifth-year senior’s strike in the 72nd minute gave Wilmington College (3-1-1) it’s third win in five matches. “Today was a great win because it showed how...
wnewsj.com
Quakers split final 2 matches in Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Rhodes College Classic with a split of matches Saturday, defeating the host Lynx 27-25, 25-23, 12-25, 27-25 and falling to LeTourneau (Texas) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. In the victory over Rhodes, in set one, WC took multiple five-point leads (6-1 and 17-12), but saw both of those leads evaporate. Rhodes had two set points at 24-22, but a Sydney Geibel kill followed by a Lynx attack error fought off both of them. A Geibel kill and yet another Rhodes attack error gave WC the set one victory. Neither team led by more than three points in set two, but with the match tied 23-23, consecutive bad sets from Gabriele Kozik put the Quakers up 2-0.
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Massie High School Class of ‘72 reunites
The Loft on Main was the setting for the August 20 celebration of the 50-year reunion of the Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1972. Class members and guests enjoyed appetizers and social hour while taking pictures, looking at yearbooks, and enjoying pictures of past reunions and an array of class memorabilia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Weekly exercise classes as Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered to provide weekly exercise and wellness classes at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. Classes every Tuesday in the community room from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with Physical Therapy Assistant Tim McComsey from CMH.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA attends Leadership Conference in Washington
During the summer three East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members participated in the Washington Leadership Conference. Teddy Murphy, Zac Vest, and Timmi Mahanes learned about the importance of leadership, talked to professionals, and learned about how to implement positive leadership in their lives and the lives of others within their community. This trip to Washington, D.C. also gave them a chance to experience and tour our nation’s capital while learning about our history.
wnewsj.com
EC FFA success at summer events
Throughout the summer, many of the East Clinton FFA members competed in both the county and state fairs as well as participating in other summer activities. We had several students show different types of animals and livestock, and many of them found success in these competitions. The officers set up...
wnewsj.com
Robert Grim of Sabina area to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS — A man who lives near Sabina is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF). Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Corn Festival fires up for weekend fun
WILMINGTON — The 2022 Corn Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds got off to a roaring start on Friday, and as always features a lot for everyone of all ages. The food, fun, tractors & engines, competitions and shopping continues Saturday and Sunday. — — — Photos by...
wnewsj.com
Quilt Barn and more
WILMINGTON — As always, the Quilt Barn is worth a visit at the Clinton County Corn Festival. On your fairgrounds walk to the quilt display, you’re sure to see other interesting sights and activities.
wnewsj.com
Corn Festival on parade as 3-day event continues
WILMINGTON — The annual Corn Festival Parade kicked off Saturday’s activities as the festival continues Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds.
wnewsj.com
Chatfield to transition from college to student support center
ST. MARTIN Ohio – Chatfield College in Brown County announced Monday that it plans to transition from a two-year, private liberal arts college to a nonprofit agency focused on supporting postsecondary education attainment, beginning in January 2023. The Chatfield Edge will be the name of the new nonprofit agency,...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: I-71 paving project upcoming; WCS board sets next meeting
A longitudinal joint pavement repair project on Interstate 71 is scheduled to begin in Clinton County, with overnight traffic restrictions starting next week, ODOT announced. Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, contractors for ODOT will impart single-lane closures on I-71 North and South between the State Route 134 overpass and the Greene County line.
wnewsj.com
College, public library set Banned Book Discussion Series
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College and the Wilmington Public Library are partnering to present a Banned Book Discussion Series on Thursday, Sept. 22 at WC’s Watson Library. The sessions highlighting book banning in the United States include one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a second from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Homeless Shelter honors Ginny Monteith for 15 years of service
The Clinton County Homeless Shelter recently honored Ginny Monteith for her 15 years of service to the Shelter. Ginny has played a very valuable role through the years as part of the administrative team. She currently is the Rapid Rehousing Coordinator/Case Manager Supervisor and is responsible for providing assessments to...
Comments / 0