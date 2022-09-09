Read full article on original website
Related
The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died
Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
Meghan Markle Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Legal Battle With Her Sister—She Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 03/07/22 Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (although she has primarily gone by Samantha Markle since Prince Harry and Meghan started publicly dating) is reportedly suing her for defamatio...
Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t
It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
Kate Middleton reacts after becoming first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title
Kate Middleton has reacted after King Charles III announced she would become the first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title. The new King made the announcement as he addressed the nation for the first time today (9 September), following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. During his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip
In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family
Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much is Kate Middleton Worth?
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, Kate Middleton has taken a step closer to her eventual position of queen consort due to her marriage to Prince William, heir apparent to the British...
Awkward Video Shows Meghan Markle Arguing With Royal Aides Over Flowers Outside Windsor Gates
Meghan Markle engaged in an awkward back and forth with two Royal aides this weekend while collecting flower tributes from mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.The awkward exchange took place on Saturday as Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Windsor Castle to greet mourners paying tribute to the Queen after her sudden passing on Thursday.According to a video of the incident released on Sunday, Meghan received numerous floral tributes before one Royal aide approached her and seemingly suggested taking some of the flower bouquets off her hands.Meghan reportedly responded that she would...
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket
The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death
We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.・
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
How 'Grannie' looked after William and Harry following Diana's death: Prince of Wales remembers the Queen's words 'grief being the price we pay for love' as he says she 'was with him on saddest days'
Prince William has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, who was by his side during the 'saddest days of [his] life'. Posting on Instagram, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the support his 'Grannie' had given him throughout his life in difficult times - a nod to how she made him and his brother Harry her top priority following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry booed & branded ‘fake royals’ by crowd on ‘me me me’ mini-tour
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry were booed and branded “fake royals” on the first stop of their “me me me” mini-tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met by anti-fans last night when arriving at Meghan’s first address in the UK since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.
Comments / 1