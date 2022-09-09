ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
The List

Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip

In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
RadarOnline

Awkward Video Shows Meghan Markle Arguing With Royal Aides Over Flowers Outside Windsor Gates

Meghan Markle engaged in an awkward back and forth with two Royal aides this weekend while collecting flower tributes from mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.The awkward exchange took place on Saturday as Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Windsor Castle to greet mourners paying tribute to the Queen after her sudden passing on Thursday.According to a video of the incident released on Sunday, Meghan received numerous floral tributes before one Royal aide approached her and seemingly suggested taking some of the flower bouquets off her hands.Meghan reportedly responded that she would...
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
Daily Mail

How 'Grannie' looked after William and Harry following Diana's death: Prince of Wales remembers the Queen's words 'grief being the price we pay for love' as he says she 'was with him on saddest days'

Prince William has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, who was by his side during the 'saddest days of [his] life'. Posting on Instagram, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the support his 'Grannie' had given him throughout his life in difficult times - a nod to how she made him and his brother Harry her top priority following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
