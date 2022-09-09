Read full article on original website
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family
Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
Prince William and Kate Middleton release statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing
“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader,” begins the statement released earlier today by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, better known to the world as Prince William and Kate Middleton, about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The official statement was released via social media...
Prince Harry has already told the world why his beef has nothing to do with Meghan
In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III taking the throne, the public’s interest has once again piqued on the various Windsor Family controversies. This includes the much-discussed split of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the rest of the royals, which has infamously led to a lot of backlash against Markle from the royal-loving part of the population.
The date chosen for the Queen’s funeral could lead to some interesting results
Unless you have been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that Queen Elizabeth II shuffled off this mortal coil on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Her impressive reign lasted 70 years, making her the longest-ruling British monarch. Royal officials announced her state funeral will take place on September 19, 2022. Twitter was quick to point out that this falls on International Talk Like a Pirate Day, which is quite the dilemma.
Brendan Fraser says, while accepting TIFF award, the last prize he won was in fourth grade
The renaissance for Brendan Fraser is truly on, as he has received a top gong at Toronto International Film Festival for his performance in The Whale, but it’s his speech has has tugged our heartstrings. The Whale sees Fraser embark on his first major acting gig in over a...
Fans are obsessed with the Queen allegedly snubbing Paul McCartney to watch ‘Twin Peaks’
The fallout of Queen Elizabeth II’s death is still being felt as a humorous anecdote has resurfaced on her hilarious reason to not attend a private concert from Paul McCartney. Not only the Queen of countless Commonwealth nations, but also the queen of David Lynch’s filmography it appears. Lynch’s...
Florists prepare for soaring sales ahead of queen's funeral
Flower sales are set to blossom for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects across the country. "Paying my respect is something very important and it's a moment in history that I'm getting to live through."
U.K.・
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung looks like a winner on 2022 Emmys red carpet
Netflix’s runaway hit Squid Game is set to be the big winner at the 2022 Emmys, and star HoYeon Jung is already dressing like she’s walked home with the award as she arrives on the red carpet. The South Korean star rocked up to the ceremony wearing a...
Protesters arrested in U.K. for heckling Prince Andrew, holding up #notmyking signs
New tensions have arisen in the U.K. amidst a seeming police crackdown on anti-royal protestors, many of whom are waving protest signs bearing a trending hashtag: #notmyking. While flame wars have been rising in the days since the death of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and the formal declaration of the reign of her son and heir King Charles III, actual street protest is on the rise as well, with many protests fueled by the controversies surrounding the King’s brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans praise what might be the most Tolkien scene to ever Tolkien
The Lord of the Rings fans may be inclined to give Amazon grief for even the slightest deviation from Tolkien’s lore, but there’s one scene that everyone reluctantly admits is actually pretty faithful to the spirit of Middle-earth, no matter that an undeniable majority of them still think the show is a steaming pile of garbage.
The Queen’s acting chops cast in a new light after shocking revelation about that Paddington cameo
One of the most iconic things about the late Queen Elizabeth II was her willingness to sometimes dispense with etiquette to retain a lifeline to the pop-cultural landscape. We all remember how Daniel Craig’s James Bond escorted the Queen to her chopper in a skit for the Olympics and earlier this year, the monarch made history again by appearing alongside none other than Paddington Bear, one of the most sensational characters in the public psyche.
Why did King Viserys fire Ser Otto Hightower from being Hand of the King in ‘House of the Dragon’?
King Viserys figured that he had an incredibly trustworthy man as his number two in Ser Otto Hightower as Hand of the King in House of the Dragon. Ser Otto has been the hand for many years and even served as the hand before King Viserys came to his true power as king.
‘The Rings of Power’: Why does Celebrimbor want a forge built?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have introduced us to a few old and new characters from Tolkein’s successful fantasy franchise. At the same time, it showed us a world before the events of The Hobbit and when the Fellowship of the Ring was formed. As the world of Middle-earth believes that they now live in an era of peace, little did they know that conflict lurks within the shadows.
Brett Goldstein is ready to play James Bond on 2022 Emmys red carpet
Brett Goldstein has given an outstanding audition to play James Bond while on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Breakout star of Ted Lasso as the grumpy Roy Keane-meets-Zinedine Zidane footballer Roy Kent, Goldstein has gone up for a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Primetime Emmys. Walking across the red carpet, Goldstein channelled his inner Bond in a stunning tuxedo look.
Netflix’s latest mundane original ignores bad reviews to hit #1 in 27 countries
When it comes to bulletproof forms of cinema, Netflix originals are right up there with superhero blockbusters when it comes to finding continued success regardless of what the critics think. Anything bearing the streaming service’s logo that can’t be found anywhere else is virtually guaranteed to make a splash, with End of the Road the latest to hit big in spite of poor reviews.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
‘Rings of Power’ star responds to the show’s racist hate at the 2022 Emmys
Ismael Cruz Cordova has addressed the racist hate directed towards the The Rings of Power while on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. The Rings of Power is finally here, and while a majority of fans are loving the series, a small portion has cast a shadow by spewing racist bile in response to the show’s casting decisions.
Boundary-breaking Photographer William Klein Dies at 96
The multidisciplinary artist William Klein, who mastered photography with an unequivocal precision, has died at the age of 96. The American-born Klein died Sept. 10 in Paris, where he had lived for most of his adult life. The ICP’s managing director of programming David Campany, who curated the retrospective of Klein’s work that is on view at the ICP in New York through Thursday, confirmed his death on Monday.
