wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Samson | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Samson.
wtvy.com
Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic.
wtvy.com
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
wtvy.com
Wicksburg @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Cottonwood.
wtvy.com
Daleville @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Daleville takes on New Brockton.
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston.
wtvy.com
Smiths Station @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Smiths Station takes on Enterprise.
wtvy.com
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager.
wtvy.com
Tickets now on sale for Little Miss Peanut
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Peanut pageant tickets are on sale!. Several parents and grandparents rushed to Dothan’s Civic Center on Monday morning to get the best seats. Some even camped out to be the first in line!. Morgan Drinkard, Pageant Mother expressed, “I was very pleased with...
wtvy.com
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School’s latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district’s first stem lab are ready for students!. “As I always say, it’s all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
wtvy.com
Houston Co. passes $63 million budget
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager. The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But so do efforts to curb the impact on our communities. Today, people attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise to learn how they can help.
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, September 12, Midsouth Construction will begin working on a new right turn lane in the northbound direction between Choctaw Street and Chick-fil-A. The project is expected to last two weeks. Several businesses will be impacted by this construction:. Olive Garden’s driveway will be closed....
wtvy.com
New leadership at Echo Fire and Rescue hopes to implement positive change
ECHO, Ala. (WTVY) - A veteran first responder is moving out of the field and into a leadership position. After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. This small community station...
wtvy.com
Daleville City Board meeting
Enterprise State Community College's student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs. A news-4 update this hour on a weekend shooting at a Dothan housing complex called Mcrae homes. We now know the victim is a 19-year-old man. He was shot in each leg when the shooting happened last night. Those injuries are listed as "non-life threatening" and today -- Dothan Police say they expect at least one suspect to be identified.
Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO
Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
Military veteran saves 2 women from burning home in south Alabama
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was “just instinct to do the right thing.” His quick action resulted in two women being evacuated safely from an Enterprise home engulfed in flames. The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Mary Griffin, whose Bellwood Road...
wtvy.com
One wounded in Dothan shooting
ORIGINAL: (WTVY) - A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex. Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his leg.
wtvy.com
Enterprise State Community College gets enrollment boost from new programs
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise State Community College’s student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs. Enrollment increased 11% compared to last fall semester. This year, the college introduced their practical nursing program and their mechatronics program, which focuses on industrial automation. Enterprise State President Daniel Long said...
wtvy.com
New leadership hopes to benefit Echo Fire & Rescue
The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But so do efforts to curb the impact on our communities. Today, people attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise to learn how they can help.
