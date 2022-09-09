ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slocomb, AL

wtvy.com

Zion Chapel @ Samson | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Samson.
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Wicksburg @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Cottonwood.
COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Daleville takes on New Brockton.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston.
GEORGIANA, AL
wtvy.com

Smiths Station @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Smiths Station takes on Enterprise.
SMITHS STATION, AL
wtvy.com

Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery

After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager. This class will be learning the basics of marbling with paper and fabric, using inks and dyes with water to create really gorgeous effects on any kind of medium. Once you learn the technique, you'll be able to apply it to a variety of surfaces. This teacher, Aimee Burr, is taking an artmaking process that looks complicated and making it totally approachable and fun to learn.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Tickets now on sale for Little Miss Peanut

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Peanut pageant tickets are on sale!. Several parents and grandparents rushed to Dothan's Civic Center on Monday morning to get the best seats. Some even camped out to be the first in line!. Morgan Drinkard, Pageant Mother expressed, "I was very pleased with...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community

PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School's latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district's first stem lab are ready for students!. "As I always say, it's all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
PINCKARD, AL
wtvy.com

Houston Co. passes $63 million budget

After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager. The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But so do efforts to curb the impact on our communities. Today, people attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise to learn how they can help.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, September 12, Midsouth Construction will begin working on a new right turn lane in the northbound direction between Choctaw Street and Chick-fil-A. The project is expected to last two weeks. Several businesses will be impacted by this construction:. Olive Garden's driveway will be closed....
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville City Board meeting

Enterprise State Community College's student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs. A news-4 update this hour on a weekend shooting at a Dothan housing complex called Mcrae homes. We now know the victim is a 19-year-old man. He was shot in each leg when the shooting happened last night. Those injuries are listed as "non-life threatening" and today -- Dothan Police say they expect at least one suspect to be identified.
DALEVILLE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO

Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers

WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

One wounded in Dothan shooting

ORIGINAL: (WTVY) - A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex. Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his leg.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise State Community College gets enrollment boost from new programs

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise State Community College's student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs. Enrollment increased 11% compared to last fall semester. This year, the college introduced their practical nursing program and their mechatronics program, which focuses on industrial automation. Enterprise State President Daniel Long said...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

New leadership hopes to benefit Echo Fire & Rescue

The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But so do efforts to curb the impact on our communities. Today, people attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise to learn how they can help. Little Miss Peanut Tickets on sale. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several parents and grandparents rushed...
ENTERPRISE, AL

