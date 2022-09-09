Read full article on original website
George Kittle returns to practice, on track to make San Francisco 49ers’ season debut in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle returned to practice on Friday, giving ‘9ers fans hope they can bounce
NFL・
Kwon Alexander having 'legendary' effect on Jets as leader
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander is big on being different with his greetings and goodbyes. Ask the New York Jets linebacker how he’s doing, and he’ll reply: “legendary.” Or when he’s wrapping up a session with reporters, he’ll close with: “Have a legendary day.” Every time.
NFL・
Antoine Winfield Jr. shows he ‘can do it all’ as Bucs use nickel more
TAMPA — Back at The Woodlands High School, about a decade before his versatility became the buzzword of another NFL preseason, Antoine Winfield Jr. settled into a different hybrid role. On paper, he was The Woodlands’ safety from 2013-15. That’s where he played most of the time. But when...
