Another week, another label to dissect and reclaim on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast. Following her inaugural episode with Serena Williams on ambition and her second installment with Mariah Carey on diva-dom, this week’s guest is Mindy Kaling, and the label at hand is “spinster” — the single woman, the Old Maid, the singleton. A label that Kaling unashamedly identifies with as a single mother of two children in her 40s who’s never been married and no longer feels the societal pressure to change her marital status to qualify as “normal.” Kaling not only identifies with the label, but is reclaiming...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO