KCI Airport permanently closing economy parking lot this week
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
kcur.org
Why a popular traveling tattoo artist made Kansas City into her new home base
Before Kinesha Glover — better known as Keno G — ever picked up a tattoo gun, she held a pencil. “I would sit around drawing portraits as a kid,” said Glover, a traveling tattoo artist with her home base at 2000 Vine in Kansas City. “I literally would sketch my siblings, my mom, my teacher, you name it. Doesn’t matter who I’m looking at, I’m sketching and drawing portraits.”
Smoke from fire at Lawrence recycling center seen for miles
Lawrence firefighters responded to a fire at the 12th and Haskell recycling center. While no one is in danger, smoke could be seen for miles.
KSN.com
Secret Spots: Somerset Schoolhouse
Tucked away between Louisburg and Paola Kansas is a secret spot full of history and a good love story which now provides the community a place to relax enjoy a crafted cocktail and support local. Somerset Schoolhouse is a 1920’s schoolhouse renovated into a home boutique, coffee shop, cigar shop, and speakeasy. Stop in to enjoy a custom cocktail, a full coffee bar, a unique boutique featuring local goods, and an outdoor patio with horseshoes and more!
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
Sasnak City The Gathering 2022 guests: 5 confirmed so far
The first five guests are confirmed for Sasnak City The Gathering 2022 so far. Who will you get to meet at the November event?. We’re inching closer to the November Outlander convention in Kansas City. Tickets are sold out, and all this happened before one guest was announced. This convention certainly has a loyal following thanks to the intimacy and friendly nature of the event.
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
kclibrary.org
Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972
The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
Dogs no longer allowed at popular Shawnee brewery
Ever since Transport Brewery opened up its doors, it has been a dog friendly establishment. But just a couple of days ago the brewery announced that dogs are no longer allowed.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival returns
The City of Lawrence’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival returned Sunday after an extended pandemic hiatus. Jordan Winter of Lawrence Times TV talked with some of the artists and patrons. The festival continues through 5 p.m. Sunday. Read more about it at this link. If you miss it, several...
Lance Leipold immediately linked to open Nebraska job.
Take it as a sign of respect, Kansas fans.
koamnewsnow.com
Independence takes down #11 Coffeyville on the road
Independence comes from behind and takes down Coffeyville 18-5. The Pirates are now 1-1 on the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
northwestmoinfo.com
Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
KCPD investigating crash on I-35 near Vivion Raod
Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
