Rogers, AR

South 52nd Street in Rogers to close nightly for overpass construction

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — South 52nd Street in Rogers between South Horsebarn Road and West Redbud Street will have nightly closures to help continue the construction of the Oak Street Overpass Project.

According to a press release from the city of Rogers, the closure will allow for the installation of underground utilities.

Rogers home to Enterprise Truck Rental’s 500th location

The release says the closures will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly and will begin on September 12. South 52nd Street will remain open to traffic in both directions at all other times. The city says nighttime closures are estimated to continue for a month.

The city expects the Oak Street Overpass Project will create another option for crossing Interstate 49, reduce congestion for commuters and improve response times for public safety.

More information on the project’s goals, action items and timelines can be found here .

