Hard Rock raising wages for all casino employees
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock International announced Friday that it would be increasing workers’ pay, including those working in Rockford. Hard Rock said the wage increases would begin September 22nd and vary based on positions but could be up to $3 an hour for hourly employees, and up to $5,000 annually for salaried employees. […]
Robbers claiming to be ‘water department’ employees responsible for Rockford home invasions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a group of men conducting home invasion robberies, claiming to be with the “water department.” According to police, the first crime happened Saturday, September 3rd at 2:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace. The homeowner told police they […]
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
WGNtv.com
Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis
In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
WIFR
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
Rockford block party brings Midtown merchants together
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A block party on Saturday brought midtown merchants together, and it was the first time that some of them had met. There was live music throughout the day from many local musicians. Kids enjoyed games, prizes and face painting. Plus, there was the chance to “Stump Mr. Baseball” with baseball trivia. […]
Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville
While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets, a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.
This 8-Acre Corn Maze Outside Chicago Isn't Just a Corn Maze. It's a Tribute to Ukraine With a Personal Family Message
Visiting corn mazes and going apple picking are a favorite fall activity among Illinois residents. So when a local farm in Woodstock, about 60 miles outside of Chicago, posted a photo of their newly-designed corn maze to Reddit, it's no surprise the thread drew hundreds of comments. But this isn't...
Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
Illinois Food Truck Serves Up Tacos So Good You’ll Cry Happy Tears
You can question my credibility when it comes to music preferences, the sports teams I follow, and even what I'm binge-watching, but you can not question my taste for food. When it comes to food trucks I know what I'm talking about, especially if it involves tacos. I would not...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Automobile Accident With Possible Injuries, in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
Are thrift stores the new department stores?
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rising inflation, many shoppers are looking for a way to save money. “Anywhere we can save is a great thing, so that’s why I started doing it,” said shopper Kari Granderson on Friday. She said shopping at thrift stores saves her enough money to use on necessities like groceries […]
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
nrgmediadixon.com
The Blues, Brews and Bar-B- Cue on the Dixon Riverfront Saturday was Anything but Blue
Saturday evening there was a nice breeze blowing and on the Dixon Riverfront, the sound of world-class blues music could be heard. It was the return of the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Cue. Throughout the picture perfect day three renowned Blues performers came and entertained the crowd of people who came....
rockrivercurrent.com
After data leak, Winnebago County Board member says he has no involvement in Oath Keepers militia
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board member Aaron Booker said this week he has no active ties or involvement with Oath Keepers, a far-right militia whose members say they’re defending the U.S. Constitution. Booker, a Republican who represents the largest geographical district on the County Board, was named this...
