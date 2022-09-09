Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Former New Mexico fire chief remembers King Charles III's visit in 1982
King Charles III is no stranger to New Mexico. It was 40 years ago when then-Prince Charles III was on the board of world governors for the United World College in Las Vegas. He took a stop in Las Vegas to open the college. KOAT spoke to the man who was the Las Vegas fire chief at the time about the visit. He helped provide protection and first aid during the King's visit.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Naiomi Glasses
This Celebrate New Mexico story looks at the quick rise of a young designer on the Navajo Nation. She has gained a huge following online with her unique spot to skateboard. Watch the video above for more.
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
KOAT 7
New Mexico remembers 9/11
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a sacred day for many as fire officials, state leaders and several dozen gathered in solidarity to honor fallen heroes and victims who lost their lives on 9/11. The mood was somber — but one of appreciation, raw emotion and honor. "The number...
Who will be the 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at noon in the Agriculture building courtyard, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge begins at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Blind judging […]
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
The state's average home price is in the $200,000s.
Miss New Mexico competing in ‘Miss USA’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She will be representing the Land of Enchantment but on a big stage. Suzanne Perez, now known as ‘Miss New Mexico USA‘ just won a recent title and will now be competing to become the winner of Miss USA. She explains how she is very excited about her next competition. Miss New […]
KRQE News 13
Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It could make a great Jack-O-Lantern. Weighing in at more than 500 lbs, a pumpkin is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair. The family responsible for growing the gigantic gourd believes they may have broken a New Mexico record. It’s a 560 lbs pumpkin, and it’s captivating visitors at this year’s State Fair.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
krwg.org
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
KRQE News 13
Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?
172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
New Mexico Jewish community seeks to buy back state’s first synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1884, Las Vegas, New Mexico became home to the first Jewish synagogue in the state. At the time, funds for the building were sourced by donations from the community, over half of which came from nonmembers. Now in 2022, funds are again being raised for the building which once housed […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
knau.org
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression and cattle grazing. The trees' acorns have long been a source of food for the Apache peoples in the region. As Melissa Sevigny with member station KNAU reports, Apache tribes are leading an initiative to try to save them.
KOAT 7
New Mexico cannabis sales break records for the second month in a row
It's been a big summer for the cannabis industry, especially after the legalization of recreational marijuana back in April. Our state broke its all-time record in sales back in July, and August continued that trend. Cannabis in New Mexico is taking off. Jessie Hunt is the spokesperson for the company...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad
*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
KOAT 7
House Republicans discuss 'safe communities plan' roll out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico House Republicans and crime victims gathered in Albuquerque to roll out a Safe Communities plan to tackle the spike in crime Monday. "These candidates behind me and myself will introduce legislation to go ahead and make our communities safer," said State Rep. Bill Rehm.
