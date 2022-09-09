Read full article on original website
New York City's Newest Vaccine Drive Is Geared Toward Raccoons, Not People
A new vaccination effort starts Monday, and New Yorkers might be surprised to hear its not aimed at humans. Raccoons in New York City are the latest focus of vaccines, this time in an effort to protect the creatures from rabies, the city announced. The Health Department said small, brown-colored...
NYC Man Who Talked West Point Attack, Wife Plead Guilty to Terror Charge in Manhattan
A New York City man who discussed potentially attacking West Point cadets and his wife each pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors announced Monday. James Bradley, a 21-year-old from the Bronx, and his 30-year-old wife Arwa Muthana, were arrested at a...
New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes
The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
3 Young Kids Found on Coney Island Beach Die; Mom on Boardwalk Miles Away Being Questioned
Three young children were found unconscious on the shoreline in Brooklyn's Coney Island early Monday and later died, while their mother, who was discovered shoeless on the boardwalk two miles away, is being questioned, authorities said. According to the preliminary investigation, a concerned family member called 911 around 1:40 a.m....
New York Woman Gets Prison Term for Altercation Aboard Plane
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in...
Woman, 77, Knocked Out Cold During NYC Toy Thief's Dash to Bookstore Exit
A toy thief making a mad dash out of a Manhattan Barnes & Noble slammed into a 77-year-old woman at the exit, knocking her out cold, authorities said. Cameras at the store across from Union Square captured the man lift two Funko Pop! toys from a shelf and head for the front doors of the bookstore where he was stopped by security, police said.
NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops
Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack
Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
Jacob Riis Houses Residents File Lawsuit Against NYCHA Over Arsenic Water Scare
When Mayor Eric Adams visited Jacob Riis Houses Saturday with his health commissioner, their goal was to reassure residents that after a week of being told not to drink the water after initial lab tests came back saying there were traces of arsenic in the water, it’s now safe to do so.
NYC Tourist Descending Subway Station Stairs Slashed With Razor Blade
Police are trying to track down a group of armed assailants who slashed a tourist in the face at a midtown subway station, authorities said. The group of five men ran into the woman on the stairs of the 23rd Street station on Saturday morning. Police said the attack happened around 9 a.m.
Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later
A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Brooklyn Butt-Grabber on Moped Wanted in at Least 5 Attacks in Weeks
Police are looking for a suspect who they say rode up to at least five women on his moped and groped them in different Brooklyn neighborhoods in the last three weeks. All of the incidents, which happened between Aug. 28 and Sept. 8, followed the same pattern, cops said Monday: the suspect rides a black moped, pulls up alongside the victim, gropes her and then takes off.
Port Authority Cop Hit by Wrong-Way Driver on Way to 9/11 Memorial, Both Die
Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
72-Year-Old Woman Thrown to Ground in NYC Ambush Robbery
Cops are looking for two people who sneaked up behind a 72-year-old woman walking on a Queens street and shoved her to the ground before stealing her phone, cash and a credit card, authorities say. The woman was at the corner of 106th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard around 10 a.m....
NYCHA Water OK to Drink After Lab Gave Bad Results, City Says
Water at a NYCHA housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, New York City officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.
Flights Delayed at Newark Airport After Reports of Suspicious Package
A ground stop was ordered and dozens of flights were delayed out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a suspicious package, Port Authority officials said. Terminal C at the New Jersey airport was briefly evacuated around 1 p.m. as a precautionary measure due...
Strong Storms Eye NYC Area Monday: Damaging Winds, Flash Floods, Hail Possible
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the tri-state area later Monday, potentially bringing torrential rain and intense winds to parts of the region after a cloudy and wretchedly humid day with temps in the high 70s. Isolated storms could pop up in spots by the afternoon, though a better...
Fire Trucks Crash Racing to Put Out NJ Fire, 3 Firefighters Critically Hurt
A pair of fire trucks racing through a New Jersey city en route to put out flames scorching a downtown business collided, critically injuring three firefighters Saturday evening, city officials said. The two fire department trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street when they smashed into one another...
SUV Sought in Airsoft Pistol Attacks on NYC Pedestrians
Cops are looking for a person in an SUV who allegedly hit three pedestrians in two separate airsoft pistol attacks in the same area of Brooklyn on the same day earlier this month, authorities say. According to police, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street just...
