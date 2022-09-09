ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

marketplace.org

New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes

The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
City
City
Hanover, NY
Government
NBC New York

New York Woman Gets Prison Term for Altercation Aboard Plane

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC New York

Woman, 77, Knocked Out Cold During NYC Toy Thief's Dash to Bookstore Exit

A toy thief making a mad dash out of a Manhattan Barnes & Noble slammed into a 77-year-old woman at the exit, knocking her out cold, authorities said. Cameras at the store across from Union Square captured the man lift two Funko Pop! toys from a shelf and head for the front doors of the bookstore where he was stopped by security, police said.
NBC New York

NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops

Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack

Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
NBC New York

Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later

A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Brooklyn Butt-Grabber on Moped Wanted in at Least 5 Attacks in Weeks

Police are looking for a suspect who they say rode up to at least five women on his moped and groped them in different Brooklyn neighborhoods in the last three weeks. All of the incidents, which happened between Aug. 28 and Sept. 8, followed the same pattern, cops said Monday: the suspect rides a black moped, pulls up alongside the victim, gropes her and then takes off.
BROOKLYN, NY
#English#New Yorkers#British
NBC New York

72-Year-Old Woman Thrown to Ground in NYC Ambush Robbery

Cops are looking for two people who sneaked up behind a 72-year-old woman walking on a Queens street and shoved her to the ground before stealing her phone, cash and a credit card, authorities say. The woman was at the corner of 106th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard around 10 a.m....
NBC New York

NYCHA Water OK to Drink After Lab Gave Bad Results, City Says

Water at a NYCHA housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, New York City officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.
NBC New York

Flights Delayed at Newark Airport After Reports of Suspicious Package

A ground stop was ordered and dozens of flights were delayed out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a suspicious package, Port Authority officials said. Terminal C at the New Jersey airport was briefly evacuated around 1 p.m. as a precautionary measure due...
NEWARK, NJ
News Break
Politics
NBC New York

SUV Sought in Airsoft Pistol Attacks on NYC Pedestrians

Cops are looking for a person in an SUV who allegedly hit three pedestrians in two separate airsoft pistol attacks in the same area of Brooklyn on the same day earlier this month, authorities say. According to police, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street just...
BROOKLYN, NY

