Shawnee, KS

Braille debit cards coming to Arvest Bank

Arvest Bank recently announced the introduction of Braille debit cards for their customers as part of their “inclusion” program. The cards will function the same as a traditional debit card, but will have Braille on the front for the customer’s name and card number along with the expiration date and three digits security code on the back in Braille.
GARDNER, KS
City of Edgerton receives AA credit rating from S&P Global

S&P Global bond rating agency has given Edgerton, Kansas an AA credit rating. They said the city has a stable outlook, its third-highest rating available. The rating means delete Edgerton has a higher chance to receive lower interest rates when it issues bonds to finance capital projects and help save taxpayers money.
EDGERTON, KS

