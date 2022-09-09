ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

"Always Sunny" star Rob McElhenney can run a soccer team, but can he handle a Gallen of Questions?

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZKoN_0hnvmpft00

Gallen of Questions: Rob McElhenney 02:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He is one of the most famous and successful actors to come out of Philadelphia in a very long time. Rob McElhenney is starring in a new documentary, "Welcome to Wrexham," which follows his purchase of an English soccer team with actor Ryan Reynolds.

McElhenney was good enough to sit down to talk with Eyewitness News sports anchor Pat Gallen about the show and more.

"We didn't want to make a sports documentary," McElhenney said. "We wanted to tell a compelling story about this town and these people."

The "we" is South Philadelphia native and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star, McElhenney, along with A-list celebrity Ryan Reynolds. The Town is Wrexham in Wales. The story, "Welcome to Wrexham," now on FX, is about their quest to purchase a bottom-tier soccer team and bring it to the top.

McElhenney says life as a Philadelphia Eagles fan set this course.

"That was a big reason why we chose the club and chose the town," McElhenney said. "Working class. Blue collar people who love their sports teams more than almost anything else in their lives and we knew how important that was to the community. And I felt like I know those people because I grew up with those people, I'm related to those people and I am one of those people."

Despite being involved with a few massive shows and a hit podcast, he always finds time for the Birds.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday. I'm actually going to be in Philadelphia," McElhenney said. "We're doing a live version of the podcast in a couple of weeks and the Eagles play their home opener on Monday night so I'm really excited about that."

So McElhenney can run a team and keep it always sunny, but can he handle a Gallen of Questions?

Watch the video above to find out what McElhenney's favorite soccer term he's picked up since owning Wrexham, his favorite Philadelphia sports-related episode of "Always Sunny," his favorite Philly athlete of all time and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles fans are eager for season to start against Detroit Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is growing across the Philly region as the Eagles kick off the regular season on Sunday against the Lions. Tons of Birds fans even made the trip to Detroit. CBS3's own Pat Gallen made the trip and caught up with a few of the hundreds of Eagles fans at Firebird Tavern in downtown Detroit. The fans are ready to rock for Sunday's Eagles-Lions game. Head coach Nick Sirianni and company arrived around 3 p.m. on Saturday. He's eager to kick off year two in charge. Brandon Graham, who's back at home in Detroit, will play in his first game since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fishtown woman finds racoon hanging out in her hammock

PHILADELPHIA (STORYFUL) - A Philadelphia woman couldn't believe her eyes when a "rustling" sound on her porch turned out to be a raccoon taking up residence for the night in her hammock. Sarah McAnulty, from Fishtown, Philadelphia, said she was working in her home office when she heard the sound.Posting the video to Twitter on September 8, she wrote, "excuse me, who taught the raccoon on my back porch how to use a hammock?"She told Storyful, "I grabbed a flashlight and my phone and took a short video and went back to work." The raccoon though, she said, was obviously quite comfortable as it "stayed there for the rest of the night all snuggled up, sleeping in the hammock."Credit: Sarah McAnulty via Storyful
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mt. Joy returns for 1st concert in Philly since pandemic with 2 new albums

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Indie band Mt. Joy is getting world recognition and they're from right here in Philadelphia. On Saturday night, they return to Philly for their first performance since the pandemic with two new albums and what's sure to be a packed Mann Center.Named for a hiking trail at Valley Forge National Park, Sam Cooper and Matt Quinn created what would become Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock band paying homage to their hometown.The two went to Conestoga High School and shared a love of music. They reconnected years later when they were living in Los Angeles.The group was on tour with The Lumineers when concerts were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The band released an album in June 2020 and just dropped their newest album, "Orange Blood," this summer.Now they're headed home to Philadelphia to headline a show at the Skyline Stage at The Mann Music Center on Saturday night.The band has been vocal about current issues and giving back, hosting a live stream concert with donations going to Music Cares and Philabundance.Watch the video above for our full interview.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans are excited for rest of the season after Week 1 victory over Detroit Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans are excited about the Birds' first win. Sunday marks the first win of the season and fans were able to watch the game at the Linc's kick off party. As the Eagles got ready to take on the Lions in Detroit, fans at the Linc were fired up. "We came to preseason, so we were excited to come back," Michelle Laurel said. "We've been yelling for Eagles all morning, so we're excited to be here."Spirits were high before the game. Fans walking out on the field chanting in anticipation. Many made a quick stop at the team's locker...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy