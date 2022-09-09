Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost
Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa becomes first team since the 1970s to achieve this abysmal showing over first 2 games
While Iowa’s defense and special teams are highly efficient, the team will be remembered for this season’s terrible offense performance. After Iowa’s 10-7 loss at home to Iowa State, Iowa became the first FBS/D1-A team since McNeese State in 1979 to score and allow 10 or fewer points in its first two games of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy
R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin produces early candidate for worst FG attempt of the 2022 season
No. 19 Wisconsin needed a solid 43-yard field goal from kicker Vito Calvaruso to tie the game up 17-17 against Washington State. Calvaruso’s kick, however, was not even close and the miss may go down as one of the worst field goal attempts this 2022 season. The missed field...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska head coaching search: BTN analyst expresses confidence in Husker AD Trev Alberts
Nebraska head coaching search is something that will be dominating the minds of Huskers until a decision is made. A familiar face on the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, weighed in on the news. Scott Frost’s tenure with Nebraska has come to an end. Revsine gave his opinion on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
saturdaytradition.com
Local theater posts interesting apology to Scott Frost following head coach's firing
A Lincoln-based theater in Nebraska has posted an interesting apology to head coach Scott Frost following his termination by the Huskers. The theater is the Joyo Theater located on Havelock Ave in Lincoln. Here’s the apology on the theater’s signboard:. “Sorry you was treated like this Coach Frost.”
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso tabs B1G program as ‘top-3 job’ in the country
Lee Corso named 3 team college football teams that are the best jobs in the country and a B1G school was one of them. Corso was in an auditorium at the University of Texas and was filmed standing at a podium by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Corso marveled at the beauty of the auditorium and noted how Texas was one of the best jobs in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB
Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern embarrassment is, finally, Scott Frost's point of no return
That this is how it ends for Scott Frost at Nebraska is a masterpiece in irony. A true magnum opus. Or in Frost’s case, a magnum dopeus. Of all the coaches Frost could have faced Saturday night, it was Clay Helton. Clay Helton, who went into last season on...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related
The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts reveals Nebraska's plans for coaching search following Scott Frost firing
Trev Alberts spoke about how the coaching search will go in Lincoln. The Huskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday after his loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2. Nebraska will be using a third party to help find its next football coach, Alberts says. It will also be a national search.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud on Ohio State's recent play: 'We’re winning. If you don’t like it, cool. I don’t care'
Ohio State is undefeated, 2-0. It hasn’t exactly been overly dominant, or even pretty at times. But the Buckeyes look the part of a top 5 team in the country. Yet still, the criticism flows and quarterback CJ Stroud has heard plenty of it. Does he care? Not particularly.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate explains how bad Scott Frost's presence had to be for Nebraska to fire him early
Everyone on planet Earth that follows college football knew it was only a matter of time before Scott Frost was fired. Those who follow close enough are still confused by Nebraska’s timing on the decision. So which is it? The Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern Saturday night and Frost...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit admits defeat, apologizes for preseason B1G West pick
Kirk Herbstreit has made a lot of picks and predictions in his broadcasting career. Needless to say, the one he made in the B1G West for 2022 did not pan out. That’s putting things mildly with Herbstreit picking Nebraska to win the West and post a turnaround season under Scott Frost. Frost is now out with the program firing him on Sunday after a 1-2 start to the season and a loss to Georgia Southern.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium
Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
2024 QB, 4-star prospect, announces B1G commitment
Iowa has its quarterback of the future, it seems. Four-star Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar committed to Iowa Sunday morning following an official visit to Iowa City. He announced his commitment via Twitter. Resar is a 4-star via 247 Sports, ranked as the No. 18 quarterback in the nation...
saturdaytradition.com
McKenzie Milton, former UCF QB, defends Scott Frost following firing at Nebraska
McKenzie Milton knows all about playing for Scott Frost. The former quarterback at UCF and later at Florida State took to Twitter to address the news of Sunday’s firing by Nebraska. Milton addressed being “bummed” things didn’t pan out in Lincoln for Frost, but he did defend Frost’s work...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: 7 coaches to keep an eye on to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska
Scott Frost left Trev Alberts no choice. Saturday was the night Georgia Southern made the lights go out in Lincoln. Even though it will cost him an extra $7.5 million to do it, Alberts couldn’t wait for Frost’s $15 million buyout to drop on Oct. 1. Not with Oklahoma looming.
Comments / 0