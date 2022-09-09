ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost

Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin produces early candidate for worst FG attempt of the 2022 season

No. 19 Wisconsin needed a solid 43-yard field goal from kicker Vito Calvaruso to tie the game up 17-17 against Washington State. Calvaruso’s kick, however, was not even close and the miss may go down as one of the worst field goal attempts this 2022 season. The missed field...
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso tabs B1G program as ‘top-3 job’ in the country

Lee Corso named 3 team college football teams that are the best jobs in the country and a B1G school was one of them. Corso was in an auditorium at the University of Texas and was filmed standing at a podium by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Corso marveled at the beauty of the auditorium and noted how Texas was one of the best jobs in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB

Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related

The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit admits defeat, apologizes for preseason B1G West pick

Kirk Herbstreit has made a lot of picks and predictions in his broadcasting career. Needless to say, the one he made in the B1G West for 2022 did not pan out. That’s putting things mildly with Herbstreit picking Nebraska to win the West and post a turnaround season under Scott Frost. Frost is now out with the program firing him on Sunday after a 1-2 start to the season and a loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium

Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2024 QB, 4-star prospect, announces B1G commitment

Iowa has its quarterback of the future, it seems. Four-star Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar committed to Iowa Sunday morning following an official visit to Iowa City. He announced his commitment via Twitter. Resar is a 4-star via 247 Sports, ranked as the No. 18 quarterback in the nation...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: 7 coaches to keep an eye on to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska

Scott Frost left Trev Alberts no choice. Saturday was the night Georgia Southern made the lights go out in Lincoln. Even though it will cost him an extra $7.5 million to do it, Alberts couldn’t wait for Frost’s $15 million buyout to drop on Oct. 1. Not with Oklahoma looming.
LINCOLN, NE

