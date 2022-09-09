Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Lisbon seniors to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Two Mahoning Valley seniors will be inducted in the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on a live stream Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Rashid Abdu of Canfield (pictured left above) is recognized for decades of performing surgery and teaching new generations of physicians, saving the lives of countless Mahoning Valley patients in the process.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 11th
Vindicator file photo / September 31, 1967 | Idle Youngstown police and firemen congregate outside the FOP Hall on Poland Avenue, 55 years ago, waiting for an offer that might end their strike for higher wages. Later in the day, they accepted an offer by the city for an immediate 26-per-month pay raise, with an additional $74 contingent on city voters approving a tax issue.
metromonthly.net
Noodlefun brings authentic Japanese ramen to downtown Warren
A terrible accident turned Nate Barker’s life toward cooking. A gas main exploded at his father’s house, and his dad was hospitalized for 18 months. Barker was attending Grove City College, playing football and thinking about becoming a lawyer, but his father’s brush with death gave the future chef a new outlook.
WFMJ.com
Arms Family Museum to close first floor for holiday preparations
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has announced on Monday that the first floor period rooms of the Arms Family Museum will temporarily close for holiday preparations. Preparations for the Museums 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit will begin on Tuesday, September 13. The first floor will close then and will remain closed until Saturday, November 19 when the exhibit opens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school
Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Glenn Miller Orchestra performing Christmas favorites at Stambaugh Auditorium
The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is coming to Youngstown to perform some Christmas favorites and their biggest hits in December. The orchestra will be performing at Stambaugh Auditorium on Monday December 5 at 7:30 p.m. They will be performing a blend of classic holiday hits and swing and jazz engagements.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown firefighters forced to back off helping EMS
Early Friday morning, a Youngstown man woke to find his brother face down and unresponsive. He was having a heart attack and an ambulance was called. "I'm talking to them on the phone and I'm asking them, where is the ambulance? Why is it taking so long," said Youngstown resident Maurice Evans.
WYTV.com
Local animal advocacy group trying to move to new location
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County animal group announced that they are trying to relocate later this fall. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project announced on their Facebook page that they are trying to purchase a new property in Warren Township on the 2600 block of Tod Lane. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Healthy Hearts and Paws to relocate to Warren Township
Healthy Hearts and Paws has announced on Sunday that it's getting ready to move from its current location in Brookfield over to Warren Township after their current property was recently purchased. The new property will be located at 2640 Tod Lane NW, and closing for the property will begin on...
Businesses donate 7,000 pounds of food to local pantry
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County has kicked off Hunger Action Month strong.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Marathon, Penguin City Brewing Co. to offer Yoga on Tap
The Youngstown Marathon and Penguin City Brewing are teaming up to offer Yoga on Tap on Wednesday, September 14. The hour-long event will start at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Penguin City Brewing Company (460 East Federal St., Youngstown). Tickets will cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.
Reynolds remembers its WWII camp
In Mercer County, the Reynolds Drive-In hosted a special presentation on Camp Reynolds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Back the Blue rally returns to valley
The 3rd Annual Back the Blue Rally was held in Canfield to support law enforcement officers and to raise. money for children whose parent never came home. The event on the Canfield Green began with the posting of the colors, and singing of the National Anthem. A co-founder of Back...
WFMJ.com
Amy Grant to perform in Warren in March
Contemporary Christian music singer, Amy Grant will be making a stop in Warren next March for a concert at Packard Music Hall. The show will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets will be available online only from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. using the...
WFMJ.com
Remembering 9/11 twenty-one years later, Austintown - OH
Across the nation, and here at home in Austintown remembrance ceremonies are marking 21 years since terrorists attacked America. In New York City there was a moment of silence to commemorate the moment when the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center. At 8:46 am Al-Qaeda...
WFMJ.com
YSU moves up in annual university rankings
Youngstown State University ranked #98th out of 167 colleges and universities in the Regional Midwest category for the 2022-23 school year, according to a new report issued by US News & World Reports, which ranks colleges and universities yearly. The school moved up 21 places from the 2021-22 ranking. This...
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer.
WFMJ.com
Police: Youngstown man chased through Austintown, Canfield trying to avoid OVI checkpoint
A Youngstown man spent the weekend in jail after police say he led them on a chase after trying to avoid an OVI checkpoint in Austintown. According to a police report, a Dodge Caliber driven by 25-year-old Jeffrey Hetherington made a U-turn along Route 46 near Silica Road where the Mahoning Valley OVI Task Force was conducting a checkpoint late Friday.
Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found
The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building.
Student accused of making threat to Youngstown school
A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic for threatening to shoot up a school.
Comments / 0