ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas residents pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1FUk_0hnvm4iL00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas did not hold back its love for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Many people spoke to 8 News Now and said there was no doubt the queen had a monumental impact.

Brian Tait Las Vegas resident said he was heartbroken after hearing about the queen’s passing on Thursday. He described her as a true leader and a monarch for the people and by the people.

Las Vegas woman shares experience in London when news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

“It has been an incredible journey. The Queen to me is more than my mum,” he said. “When I look at my queen that has worked so hard. For me, she has been the best backbone of England and the commonwealth.”

Inside the Crown and Anchor Pub in Las Vegas, the queen’s image is visible above the dining room and even at the entrance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGLAy_0hnvm4iL00
    The Crown and Pub in Las Vegas
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeKlF_0hnvm4iL00
    Resort World Las Vegas pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvC6X_0hnvm4iL00
    Fremont Street Experience pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Sept 8. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpUil_0hnvm4iL00
    Las Vegas Curry Club Facebook page

General manager June Lemay says any royal family event means big business for the pub.

“Tonight will be very busy. People will want to come out and pay their respects to the queen. This will be a gathering place for Brits and Americans,” she added.

A perfect time Lemay said to also share personal moments about her majesty.

She recalled a moment in time when she had the chance to see the queen.

“It was Poppy Day and we were walking in the village and her car came by and it had the queen and she waved. What was that like for you? It was amazing!” Lemay added.

There are an estimated 30,000 Brits in Southern Nevada.

Mark McGarry runs a Facebook group “Las Vegas Curry Club” and hopes to connect with all during this rough time.

“We all come together and help each other,” McGarry told 8 News Now.

The Crown and Anchor Pub manager told 8 News Now gatherings are expected there Thursday night and throughout the next few days.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Sustainable Swimwear Made In Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-One local swimwear brand, ‘Arrow + Phoenix Swim’ has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated, Harpers Bazaar, In-Style, Shape Magazine and owner Kayla Bell joins Roqui Theus to show off the sustainable swimwear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News

The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Pitchfork

Documentary on Mass Shooting at Las Vegas Country Festival Gets Trailer: Watch

Paramount+ will stream a new documentary on the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that took place in 2017. The four-part documentary, titled 11 Minutes, features the first in-depth interview with country star Jason Aldean, who was performing when the 11-minute shooting spree began. Other interviewees include concert-goers, emergency trauma teams, first responders, police, and FBI agents. The series will arrive at Paramount+ on September 27, during the week of the event’s fifth anniversary.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Mexican Independence Day Menu at Zeffers’

Las Vegas(KLAS)- You can’t celebrate Mexican Independence Day without Mexican food. Zeffers at The Sahara is making sure we are full of Mexican pride and food on September 16. Roqui Theus joins Chef Alicia Shevetone on the kitchen to talk about their Mexican Independence menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
matadornetwork.com

7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun

Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Crown And Anchor#Britain#Curry Club Facebook#Brits#Americans
8 News Now

Exclusive: Mixing It Up With Macklemore

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Las Vegas was stage to several concerts this weekend, including Vegas’ very own ‘Imagine Dragons.’ Before they took the stage Mercedes Martinez got the chance to talk to their opening act, Grammy Award winner rapper Macklemore. We heard this interview on Mix 94.1 but this is the first time you’ll be seeing the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Sebastián Yatra Brings “Dharma” Tour To Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Las Vegas is being serenated by singer, songwriter and Academy Award nominee Sebastián Yatra. Our Senior Producer and Las Vegas Now En Español host Natalia Malsenido talked with Yatra about his North American tour, and his show tomorrow night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Speedway To Fuel Fest

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In honor of late actor Paul Walker’s birthday… We are getting Fast and Furious on Las Vegas Now with his brother Cody Walker, Co-Founder of Fuel-Fest! The world-class automotive experience where Fast & Furious comes to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Veterans in Las Vegas given quilts in honor of service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Veteran Tenants at Hebron were presented with quilts crafted by Quilts of Valor in collaboration with JustServe, a coalition partner of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The veterans shared stories of their service and were given quilts representing those stories. The Hebron...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

(AP) -A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy