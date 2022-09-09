Las Vegas residents pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas did not hold back its love for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Many people spoke to 8 News Now and said there was no doubt the queen had a monumental impact.

Brian Tait Las Vegas resident said he was heartbroken after hearing about the queen’s passing on Thursday. He described her as a true leader and a monarch for the people and by the people.

“It has been an incredible journey. The Queen to me is more than my mum,” he said. “When I look at my queen that has worked so hard. For me, she has been the best backbone of England and the commonwealth.”

Inside the Crown and Anchor Pub in Las Vegas, the queen’s image is visible above the dining room and even at the entrance.

The Crown and Pub in Las Vegas

Resort World Las Vegas pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (KLAS)

Fremont Street Experience pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Sept 8. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Curry Club Facebook page

General manager June Lemay says any royal family event means big business for the pub.

“Tonight will be very busy. People will want to come out and pay their respects to the queen. This will be a gathering place for Brits and Americans,” she added.

A perfect time Lemay said to also share personal moments about her majesty.

She recalled a moment in time when she had the chance to see the queen.

“It was Poppy Day and we were walking in the village and her car came by and it had the queen and she waved. What was that like for you? It was amazing!” Lemay added.

There are an estimated 30,000 Brits in Southern Nevada.

Mark McGarry runs a Facebook group “Las Vegas Curry Club” and hopes to connect with all during this rough time.

“We all come together and help each other,” McGarry told 8 News Now.

The Crown and Anchor Pub manager told 8 News Now gatherings are expected there Thursday night and throughout the next few days.





