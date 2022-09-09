Read full article on original website
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy
R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
5 B1G stars land on PFF's Team of the Week following Week 2
It was a great week for the B1G. Five players from the conference played well enough to earn a spot on PFF’s Team of the Week, naming the best players at a certain position in all of college football. The B1G’s contributions were:. RB Nick Singleton, Penn State.
Urban Meyer 'all in' on one college football national championship contender
Urban Meyer was impressed with how Georgia played against Oregon. The Bulldogs won by a score of 49-3 in the season opener. Meyer joined the FOX Big Noon Kickoff cast as a part of their Week 1 overreaction segment. He was on the panel with former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn.
Paul Finebaum explains why Urban Meyer would be on his shortlist for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum would put Urban Meyer on his shortlist for Nebraska’s next head coach. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. The loss sent shockwaves around the college football world and Nebraska made an immediate decision less than 24 hours after the loss.
Nebraska head coaching search: CFB insider releases early candidates for Nebraska's vacant position
Nebraska’ Scott Frost is out as head coach and interim head coach Mickey Joseph is in. Joseph likely won’t be staying at that position for long. Here’ a quick list of guys who Nebraska could be targeting for the open head coaching position, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Mel Tucker previews key road trip for Michigan State, preparing for time difference in Week 3
Mel Tucker spoke about the importance of having a well-prepared team ahead of the latest matchup against Washington. Michigan State will have to adjust to a different time zone for the Washington game. This will require special preparation for the entire team to ensure that the Spartans are adjusted to the time difference.
Penn State committee registers vote on expanded alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
Alcohol sales could be a step closer to being allowed at Beaver Stadium. The Penn State athletics department on Monday presented a proposal to the university’s Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance that would “[expand] the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium”. Currently, alcohol sales are limited to stadium club and suite levels, but not the general public.
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
Justin Fields, former Ohio State QB, shows off downfield vision for wild score
Justin Fields is the most talented quarterback the Chicago bears have had in some time. The Bears offensive line broke down several times in Chicago’s Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, including this possession below. But it’s okay, Justin Fields made some magic happen to score...
Conference realignment rumors: California Board of Regents to meet regarding UCLA's B1G move
The conference realignment rumors have not slowed down despite the college football season action heating up. For UCLA, the California Board of Regents will meet once again to discuss the impending move to the B1G. According to Stewart Mandel, the Regents are scheduled for a closed meeting on Sept. 22....
Paul Finebaum names his top 4 teams following Week 2
Paul Finebaum named his top 4 teams in the country after an exciting Week 2 slate of college football Saturday. The ESPN commentator was harsh on Alabama, but only moved them slightly in his overall rankings. The Crimson Tide struggled against unranked Texas on the road and very likely would have lost if Quinn Ewers remained healthy the entire game. Simply put, it was not the Alabama team we are all used to.
Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2
Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
Brett McMurphy releases updated bowl projections following Week 2, 12 B1G teams featured
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has updated his bowl projections for the postseason following the Week 2 action. His latest look at the bowl picture includes a lot of shifting pieces. Coming out of Week 2, McMurphy has a pair of B1G teams and a pair of SEC teams...
Joel Klatt releases latest Top 10 following Week 2 action
Joel Klatt has been impressed with a number of teams so far this season. He released his Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 3. Georgia landed at the top of his list after dismantling Oregon and Samford in its first two games. He also included Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State from the B1G. The rest of Klatt’s list had teams from the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, and ACC.
Paul Finebaum roasts Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman for losing to Marshall
Paul Finebaum is not impressed with Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish deserve some criticism for sure. The No. 8 ranked team in the country has no business losing to Marshall at home, 26-21. Finebaum ripped into Freeman’s squad Sunday morning. “We were all told how great...
