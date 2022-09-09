ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
LINCOLN, NE
5 B1G stars land on PFF's Team of the Week following Week 2

It was a great week for the B1G. Five players from the conference played well enough to earn a spot on PFF’s Team of the Week, naming the best players at a certain position in all of college football. The B1G’s contributions were:. RB Nick Singleton, Penn State.
FOOTBALL
Paul Finebaum explains why Urban Meyer would be on his shortlist for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum would put Urban Meyer on his shortlist for Nebraska’s next head coach. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. The loss sent shockwaves around the college football world and Nebraska made an immediate decision less than 24 hours after the loss.
LINCOLN, NE
#Cfp#Thanksgiving#Playoff Games#American Football
Penn State committee registers vote on expanded alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

Alcohol sales could be a step closer to being allowed at Beaver Stadium. The Penn State athletics department on Monday presented a proposal to the university’s Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance that would “[expand] the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium”. Currently, alcohol sales are limited to stadium club and suite levels, but not the general public.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Paul Finebaum names his top 4 teams following Week 2

Paul Finebaum named his top 4 teams in the country after an exciting Week 2 slate of college football Saturday. The ESPN commentator was harsh on Alabama, but only moved them slightly in his overall rankings. The Crimson Tide struggled against unranked Texas on the road and very likely would have lost if Quinn Ewers remained healthy the entire game. Simply put, it was not the Alabama team we are all used to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2

Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
LINCOLN, NE
Joel Klatt releases latest Top 10 following Week 2 action

Joel Klatt has been impressed with a number of teams so far this season. He released his Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 3. Georgia landed at the top of his list after dismantling Oregon and Samford in its first two games. He also included Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State from the B1G. The rest of Klatt’s list had teams from the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, and ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS

