Pilot program hopes to reduce speeding in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Speed reduction tactics are being seen in the city of Albany. Multiple speed humps were installed Thursday on Mount Hope Drive in the South End neighborhood as part of a new pilot program.

The $500,000 investment hopes to slow down traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

“I’m hoping, that as we build out this pilot, we can start to change some habits and change people’s behaviors and get them to slow down and recognize that all of us need to use the streets,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “And that if we can slow traffic down, we can really focus on investing in our other infrastructure throughout the city.”

Speed humps were stalled in June in the West Hill neighborhood. According to a study done by the city, since the installation, speeding incidents decreased from 24 percent to 3 percent.

