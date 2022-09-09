ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Pilot program hopes to reduce speeding in Albany

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci2nQ_0hnvlMTx00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Speed reduction tactics are being seen in the city of Albany. Multiple speed humps were installed Thursday on Mount Hope Drive in the South End neighborhood as part of a new pilot program.

The $500,000 investment hopes to slow down traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“I’m hoping, that as we build out this pilot, we can start to change some habits and change people’s behaviors and get them to slow down and recognize that all of us need to use the streets,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “And that if we can slow traffic down, we can really focus on investing in our other infrastructure throughout the city.”

Speed humps were stalled in June in the West Hill neighborhood. According to a study done by the city, since the installation, speeding incidents decreased from 24 percent to 3 percent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Mount Hope, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Document shred day coming to Aviation Mall

If you have documents in need of disposal, from tax returns and junk mail to old files, you want to make sure they get disposed of thoroughly. This weekend, the Aviation Mall is hosting an event to send those documents on their finely-shredded way to the garbage.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Sheehan
spectrumlocalnews.com

Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany

To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Community help sought on spotted lanternfly watch

An invasive species identified by its telltale wings is flapping up a rampage through parts of New York this summer. The spotted lanternfly has burst in population in parts of New York this year, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for community help - one square at a time.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#Mount Hope Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Troy man in UTV theft

On September 1, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Michael A. Monge, 38, of Troy, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a class “B” misdemeanor.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Back-to-School celebration in Albany

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy