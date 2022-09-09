Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras performance: Iowa fans continue to call for change under center
Spencer Petras did not have a great Week 1 for Iowa, posting a horrifying QBR of 1.1 and guiding an offense that failed to deliver a touchdown against South Dakota State. In Week 2, the Hawkeyes are facing Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and things have not been much better for Petras. Despite Iowa scoring a touchdown on a short field, Petras continues to struggle throwing the ball.
Herbstreit's Pregame Comment on Notre Dame vs. Marshall Goes Viral
The ESPN analyst correctly predicted a tight game between the two teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report
The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts reveals Nebraska's plans for coaching search following Scott Frost firing
Trev Alberts spoke about how the coaching search will go in Lincoln. The Huskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday after his loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2. Nebraska will be using a third party to help find its next football coach, Alberts says. It will also be a national search.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa becomes first team since the 1970s to achieve this abysmal showing over first 2 games
While Iowa’s defense and special teams are highly efficient, the team will be remembered for this season’s terrible offense performance. After Iowa’s 10-7 loss at home to Iowa State, Iowa became the first FBS/D1-A team since McNeese State in 1979 to score and allow 10 or fewer points in its first two games of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy
R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost
Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN's top 25 updated after exciting Week 2
College football never fails to deliver. Week 2 was as exciting as ever. Ohio State and Michigan cemented their spots as national powerhouses while the Sun Belt ran wild, scoring wins over Nebraska, Texas A&M and Notre Dame by way of Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Marshall. Three AP top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Local theater posts interesting apology to Scott Frost following head coach's firing
A Lincoln-based theater in Nebraska has posted an interesting apology to head coach Scott Frost following his termination by the Huskers. The theater is the Joyo Theater located on Havelock Ave in Lincoln. Here’s the apology on the theater’s signboard:. “Sorry you was treated like this Coach Frost.”
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud on Ohio State's recent play: 'We’re winning. If you don’t like it, cool. I don’t care'
Ohio State is undefeated, 2-0. It hasn’t exactly been overly dominant, or even pretty at times. But the Buckeyes look the part of a top 5 team in the country. Yet still, the criticism flows and quarterback CJ Stroud has heard plenty of it. Does he care? Not particularly.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer 'all in' on one college football national championship contender
Urban Meyer was impressed with how Georgia played against Oregon. The Bulldogs won by a score of 49-3 in the season opener. Meyer joined the FOX Big Noon Kickoff cast as a part of their Week 1 overreaction segment. He was on the panel with former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin produces early candidate for worst FG attempt of the 2022 season
No. 19 Wisconsin needed a solid 43-yard field goal from kicker Vito Calvaruso to tie the game up 17-17 against Washington State. Calvaruso’s kick, however, was not even close and the miss may go down as one of the worst field goal attempts this 2022 season. The missed field...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio
The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern embarrassment is, finally, Scott Frost's point of no return
That this is how it ends for Scott Frost at Nebraska is a masterpiece in irony. A true magnum opus. Or in Frost’s case, a magnum dopeus. Of all the coaches Frost could have faced Saturday night, it was Clay Helton. Clay Helton, who went into last season on...
ESPN’s Todd Blackledge caught on hot mic being critical of Pitt
Todd Blackledge offered some reasonable criticism of Pitt after calling the team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, his comments were broadcast publicly at a time when he likely thought he was off the air. A Twitter user captured and shared a video showing Blackledge and fellow...
saturdaytradition.com
5 B1G stars land on PFF's Team of the Week following Week 2
It was a great week for the B1G. Five players from the conference played well enough to earn a spot on PFF’s Team of the Week, naming the best players at a certain position in all of college football. The B1G’s contributions were:. RB Nick Singleton, Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related
The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll released
A wild Week 2 of college football has come and gone. The Scott Frost tenure in Nebraska is over, Michigan and Ohio State are still sitting at the top of the rankings in the B1G and the Sun Belt is taking down top 10 teams left and right. Well, some...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates outlook for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming following Week 2 absences
The No. 3 Ohio State had a 45-12 dominating home win versus Arkansas State and the Buckeyes did it without wide receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After the game, head coach Ryan Day wants to be sure they are 100% before starting for Ohio State, according to 11W’s Griffin Storm.
Comments / 0