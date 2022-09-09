ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Spencer Petras performance: Iowa fans continue to call for change under center

Spencer Petras did not have a great Week 1 for Iowa, posting a horrifying QBR of 1.1 and guiding an offense that failed to deliver a touchdown against South Dakota State. In Week 2, the Hawkeyes are facing Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and things have not been much better for Petras. Despite Iowa scoring a touchdown on a short field, Petras continues to struggle throwing the ball.
AMES, IA
Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report

The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost

Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
College football rankings: ESPN's top 25 updated after exciting Week 2

College football never fails to deliver. Week 2 was as exciting as ever. Ohio State and Michigan cemented their spots as national powerhouses while the Sun Belt ran wild, scoring wins over Nebraska, Texas A&M and Notre Dame by way of Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Marshall. Three AP top...
Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio

The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
5 B1G stars land on PFF's Team of the Week following Week 2

It was a great week for the B1G. Five players from the conference played well enough to earn a spot on PFF’s Team of the Week, naming the best players at a certain position in all of college football. The B1G’s contributions were:. RB Nick Singleton, Penn State.
Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related

The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
College Football Rankings: Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll released

A wild Week 2 of college football has come and gone. The Scott Frost tenure in Nebraska is over, Michigan and Ohio State are still sitting at the top of the rankings in the B1G and the Sun Belt is taking down top 10 teams left and right. Well, some...
