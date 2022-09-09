UNC basketball picks up local commitment for Class of 2024

Northwood High School small forward Drake Powell announced on Twitter on Thursday a commitment to North Carolina. The 6-foot-5 Pittsboro native is the Tar Heels’ first recruit in the Class of 2024.

Powell averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3 steals per game last season at Northwood, where he helped lead them to the fourth round of the state’s 3A playoffs. As a freshman, he helped the team reach the title game.

Powell is a versatile player who is comfortable defending guards on the perimeter. He currently sits at No. 58 on the 247Composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Carolina still only has guard Simeon Wilcher committed in the Class of 2023 after G.G. Jackson re-classified and enrolled at South Carolina to play this season. The Heels made a late push for T.J. Power, a forward from Massachusetts, but he committed to Duke on Wednesday.

Zayden High, a power forward from Texas, is still on UNC’s wish list.