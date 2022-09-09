DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in next year's municipal elections, she announced Monday. "I really like the job, which is something I didn't expect," Moore Wolfe told the Herald & Review. "But, when you're in the middle of so many great things that are happening, you want to continue to see them through. And we've got a lot of great stuff that has been announced, some other stuff we're working on."

