Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
REUNIONS
DECATUR — A reunion for past employees of Citizens National Bank, will be meeting at Diamonds Restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 pm. For further information contact Margie at 217-972-4749. ***. DECATUR — The second Birthday Brunch for the Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, and Stephen Decatur High...
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
Faith notes:
DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Songfellows Southern Gospel Quartet, from Nashville, Tennessee, at 7570 W Main St, Decatur, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. For information contact Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551. ***. Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (5) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to run for re-election in 2023
DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in next year's municipal elections, she announced Monday. "I really like the job, which is something I didn't expect," Moore Wolfe told the Herald & Review. "But, when you're in the middle of so many great things that are happening, you want to continue to see them through. And we've got a lot of great stuff that has been announced, some other stuff we're working on."
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Stanford Olympia rides the rough off Decatur Eisenhower 3-1
Stanford Olympia had its hands full but finally brushed off Decatur Eisenhower 3-1 on September 10 in Illinois boys high school soccer. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign
DECATUR — The Illinois State Police has announced it issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A would-be robbery attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, to the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
Decatur police arrest man for attempted murder
DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a domestic violence situation on Monday that resulted in a woman being stabbed, officials said. According to Sgt. Steven Carroll, police were called at approximately 1 p.m. Monday to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St. "Decatur patrol officers responded...
Watch now: Sullivan-Okaw Valley football rising after previous struggles
SULLIVAN — When the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team left the field Friday night after its loss to Tuscola, it got a standing ovation. A stadium with packed bleachers and a standing section four rows deep behind fences cheered the team on. “Ladies and gentleman, what a hard fought game...
Circle K robbery suspect at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
