ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Nick Saban recaps the mental errors against Texas, previews Week 3

Alabama’s head coach met with the media to provide updates following the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas. The Tide was voted out of the top spot on Sunday’s AP poll in favor of Georgia. Though Alabama remained No. 1 in the coaches poll. Fending off the rat poison, Nick Saban and co. will now turn their attention to Louisiana-Monroe and Week 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama predicted to rout ULM; Nick Saban wary of upset bids and spreads

Gambling spreads can lead to headaches for head coaches across sports, never mind the unpredictability of football. Expectations can be skewered for sharps and casual fans alike when a team is a 50-point favorite and it wins by “just” two possessions. A spread can also be a form of dreaded ‘rat poison,’ as Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls it and cause complacency among players before kickoff. Then there are days like this past Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Talty: The big concern with this Alabama team; Texas A&M overrated again

There are plenty of reasons for Alabama fans to panic about the Crimson Tide’s uneven performance in a close call at Texas Saturday afternoon. Alabama looked vincible and vulnerable against a Steve Sarkisian-led Texas team that outschemed and outplayed the Tide for most of the game. We’ll get to all the big questions Alabama must answer, particularly on the offensive end, if it is going to meet preseason national championship-or-bust expectations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV set

Alabama has the game time and TV assignment for its first SEC meeting of the year. The Crimson Tide will meet Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt is 2-1 this season after losing to Wake Forest...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Tom Hicks
Person
Jimmy Sexton
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Changes atop AP poll after Alabama escape at Texas

A Saturday college football fans won’t forget for some time led to predictable if still drastic changes in this week’s coaches and AP polls. Alabama stayed atop the coaches poll lists following its one-point win over Texas. The uneven play led to most voters changing their stance on the top team in the country. In the Associated Press Top 25, Georgia overtook the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Crimson Tide#Darrell K Royal Stadium#Billionair
AL.com

Seahawks call up former Alabama long snapper for Monday night’s game

Signed by Seattle on Thursday, Carson Tinker will be the Seahawks’ long snapper during Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. On Monday afternoon, Seattle elevated the Alabama alumnus from its practice squad to the active roster with regular long snapper Tyler Ott unable to play because of a shoulder injury.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

HS volleyball update: Hoover wins Battle by the Bay

Hoover won seven straight matches last week, including capturing the title of Bayside Academy’s Battle by the Bay tournament. Class 7A No. 10 Hoover (15-10) beat Homewood in regular season play then won six matches at Bayside. The Bucs beat Bayshore Christian, Fairhope and Class 7A ninth-ranked St Paul’s...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Holly Dean is new CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Alabaster native Holly Dean is the new CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Her first day on the job will be Sept. 26. Dean will replace current Interim CEO Jeremy Clark, who also serves as the CEO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Brookwood Baptist Health System. Born at Brookwood...
SHELBY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy