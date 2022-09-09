Read full article on original website
Nick Saban recaps the mental errors against Texas, previews Week 3
Alabama’s head coach met with the media to provide updates following the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas. The Tide was voted out of the top spot on Sunday’s AP poll in favor of Georgia. Though Alabama remained No. 1 in the coaches poll. Fending off the rat poison, Nick Saban and co. will now turn their attention to Louisiana-Monroe and Week 3.
With plenty to fix, one aspect of Alabama’s escape from Texas didn’t disappoint Saban
Lessons were not scarce in the Alabama football meeting room Monday morning. No doubt, the weekly good-bad-ugly film study with the full team present had plenty on the back end. The 20-19 win at Texas didn’t follow the script in several ways from breakdowns on in the secondary to a midgame offensive hibernation. And the 15 penalties. Bad.
Nick Saban ‘not complaining’ about controversial review from Texas game
Among the storylines coming out of Alabama’s thrilling win over Texas — Quinn Ewers doing his best Colt McCoy, a record number of penalties — one third-quarter play will be remembered for what it almost was. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 3-yard line, Bryce Young scrambled...
Alabama predicted to rout ULM; Nick Saban wary of upset bids and spreads
Gambling spreads can lead to headaches for head coaches across sports, never mind the unpredictability of football. Expectations can be skewered for sharps and casual fans alike when a team is a 50-point favorite and it wins by “just” two possessions. A spread can also be a form of dreaded ‘rat poison,’ as Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls it and cause complacency among players before kickoff. Then there are days like this past Saturday.
Nick Saban briefly locked out of news conference, jokes with reporters
Nick Saban news conferences can get tense. Trust me. Highlight reels dot the college football internet of the Alabama football coach lighting into a reporter or a dozen. Word a question in a way that bothers Saban or land one right in the wheelhouse of that day’s teaching point and … buckle up.
Talty: The big concern with this Alabama team; Texas A&M overrated again
There are plenty of reasons for Alabama fans to panic about the Crimson Tide’s uneven performance in a close call at Texas Saturday afternoon. Alabama looked vincible and vulnerable against a Steve Sarkisian-led Texas team that outschemed and outplayed the Tide for most of the game. We’ll get to all the big questions Alabama must answer, particularly on the offensive end, if it is going to meet preseason national championship-or-bust expectations.
Alabama-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV set
Alabama has the game time and TV assignment for its first SEC meeting of the year. The Crimson Tide will meet Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt is 2-1 this season after losing to Wake Forest...
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks with injury suffered vs. Alabama, reports say
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss 4-6 weeks with a collarbone injury suffered late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama, according to multiple reports. Ewers suffered a sprain of the sternoclavicular joint in his left (non-throwing) arm after a hard hit from Crimson Tide linebacker...
Roy Wood Jr. a fan of Miami Dolphins gang-safe colors: In Birmingham, ‘there were murders everywhere’
Roy Wood Jr. has a very different reason for rooting for his favorite NFL team. The Birmingham-raised comedian is a fan of the Miami Dolphins, not because of former Alabama stars Tua Tagovailoa or Jaylen Waddle. No, the comic picked the south Florida teams because the Dolphins have gang-safe colors.
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
Changes atop AP poll after Alabama escape at Texas
A Saturday college football fans won’t forget for some time led to predictable if still drastic changes in this week’s coaches and AP polls. Alabama stayed atop the coaches poll lists following its one-point win over Texas. The uneven play led to most voters changing their stance on the top team in the country. In the Associated Press Top 25, Georgia overtook the Tide.
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
Seahawks call up former Alabama long snapper for Monday night’s game
Signed by Seattle on Thursday, Carson Tinker will be the Seahawks’ long snapper during Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. On Monday afternoon, Seattle elevated the Alabama alumnus from its practice squad to the active roster with regular long snapper Tyler Ott unable to play because of a shoulder injury.
University of Alabama breaks two student enrollment records this fall
Alabama’s flagship university is enrolling its largest freshman class in campus history – one that, officials say, is its most diverse and “academically talented” ever. Total enrollment at the University of Alabama has climbed to 38,645 students, which is about 100 more students from its previous...
UAB’s dominant running game can’t overcome turnovers in loss at Liberty
The gaping holes and running lanes were there all game long for UAB’s dangerous running back duo but the tandem of DeWayne “Debo” McBride and Jermaine “Skull” Brown Jr. simply could not hold onto the ball during a wet and dreary evening in the Appalachians.
HS volleyball update: Hoover wins Battle by the Bay
Hoover won seven straight matches last week, including capturing the title of Bayside Academy’s Battle by the Bay tournament. Class 7A No. 10 Hoover (15-10) beat Homewood in regular season play then won six matches at Bayside. The Bucs beat Bayshore Christian, Fairhope and Class 7A ninth-ranked St Paul’s...
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
Holly Dean is new CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Alabaster native Holly Dean is the new CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Her first day on the job will be Sept. 26. Dean will replace current Interim CEO Jeremy Clark, who also serves as the CEO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Brookwood Baptist Health System. Born at Brookwood...
70 motorists cited during 2-day traffic detail in Tuscaloosa aimed at reducing dangerous driving
A two-day operation aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa ended with law enforcement officers issuing 86 citations to 70 drivers. The special detail was carried out by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Alabama State Troopers. It took place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. The two agencies plan...
