Gambling spreads can lead to headaches for head coaches across sports, never mind the unpredictability of football. Expectations can be skewered for sharps and casual fans alike when a team is a 50-point favorite and it wins by “just” two possessions. A spread can also be a form of dreaded ‘rat poison,’ as Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls it and cause complacency among players before kickoff. Then there are days like this past Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO