Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Public reacts to multiple shooting reports in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police officers spent Monday investigating two separate crimes that happened Sunday night. The first was a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road, near DelMac Minute Mart. NewsChannel 6 spoke with Annie Sapp, who lives nearby in Waynesboro. “Scary,” she exclaimed. […]
Local company helping women to “Speak Up Sis”
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local company is not only working to empower women in the CSRA but also transform them. Speak up Sis, LLC creates spaces for everyday women to recognize, own, and share truth, so they, too, can raise their voices in their own, unique way. According to C.E.O. Angel Charmaine Wright, in […]
WJBF.com
58-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information,...
Mic
Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity
When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
60-year-old found shot in the back in Waynesboro
A 60-year-old Waynesboro man was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road.
Waynesboro P.D. investigating two separate incidents
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police are investigating two separate incidents. We’re told one was a shooting, the other involved road rage. Both happened Sunday night. We’re still trying to get more information on both cases. Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
WRDW-TV
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
4 killed when speeding car crashes into parked train in SC
Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
douglasnow.com
Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence
A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
An alleged assault forcing local real estate agents to reconsider their personal safety when showing homes
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF )- “ When showing at home you should always stand behind the person if you’re walking into a room or downstairs or anything never want to be in front of them because that gives them an easy target” said Raven Martin, realtor. Raven Martin is thinking a lot these days about being alone […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Man Wanted for Stealing Vehicle From Gas Station in Augusta
Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is believed to have stolen a car from a local gas station. The 2010 blue Nissan Altima was stolen from the Chevron station in the 200 block of East Boundary Street in Augusta. But investigators say it has since been recovered.
T.W. Josey teacher charged after investigators found drugs, weapons in home
A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.
Aiken's snakin': Reptile with two heads thriving in captivity under care of local woman
Life can be difficult for a snake with two heads, but Trick and Treat is thriving with some help from Aiken resident Jessica Sharp-Miner. When Trick and Treat faces a challenge, she responds quickly. Sharp-Miner used the pronouns they and them recently while talking about her experiences with her unusual...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Violent’ Georgia meth dealer, member of white supremacist gang sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr.,...
WJBF.com
Lauren and Olivia share events happening around the CSRA this September
(Augusta, GA): Lauren and Olivia share community connection events happening around the CSRA this September! Plus, they pick our birthday winner.
wfxg.com
AU Health reaches settlement with former employee
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...
Woman arrested after allegedly striking victim with back of handgun in Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly striking someone with the back of a handgun. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Shalexis Olivia Ceaser, 25, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment. According to the incident report, the victim says she had gotten into a […]
Comments / 0