ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Public reacts to multiple shooting reports in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police officers spent Monday investigating two separate crimes that happened Sunday night. The first was a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road, near DelMac Minute Mart. NewsChannel 6 spoke with Annie Sapp, who lives nearby in Waynesboro. “Scary,” she exclaimed. […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Local company helping women to “Speak Up Sis”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local company is not only working to empower women in the CSRA but also transform them. Speak up Sis, LLC creates spaces for everyday women to recognize, own, and share truth, so they, too, can raise their voices in their own, unique way. According to C.E.O. Angel Charmaine Wright, in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

58-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomson, GA
State
Georgia State
Thomson, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Waynesboro P.D. investigating two separate incidents

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police are investigating two separate incidents. We’re told one was a shooting, the other involved road rage. Both happened Sunday night. We’re still trying to get more information on both cases. Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
WAYNESBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence

A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
wgac.com

Man Wanted for Stealing Vehicle From Gas Station in Augusta

Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is believed to have stolen a car from a local gas station. The 2010 blue Nissan Altima was stolen from the Chevron station in the 200 block of East Boundary Street in Augusta. But investigators say it has since been recovered.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

AU Health reaches settlement with former employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...

Comments / 0

Community Policy