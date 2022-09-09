Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
San Diego City Council appoints Eric Dargan as next chief operating officer
The San Diego City Council Monday approved Eric K. Dargan to serve as the city's chief operating officer, replacing interim COO Jay Goldstone. Dargan, the current chief operating officer of the Houston Public Works Department, will take over the San Diego position on Nov. 1. His appointment follows a national search with nearly 200 candidates.
KPBS
San Diego State ROTC to hold 9/11 memorial event on campus
To mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, San Diego State University's Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps Monday will host its annual memorial event on campus. Monday's event will also feature Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy ROTC, along with a number of first responders from the San...
KPBS
Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday
A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
KPBS
Farmworkers hold vigil to support union bill
One of the bills awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature would allow farmworkers to vote on unionizing by mail or card check. He’s vetoed similar legislation before. Then, a new study from SDSU shows that pollution in the San Diego River isn’t coming from septic tanks or homeless encampments, but by runoff from old sewage pipes that have been neglected and are now leaking. And, a new inewsource report finds that zero convictions have been made by the city attorney’s office for homelessness related infractions - despite Mayor Todd Gloria pushing for a more law-enforcement focused strategy to combat the issue. Plus, after years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building located on 8th and E streets into a homeless shelter. Also, One of the bills that has passed through the legislature and is on Governor Newsom's desk would offer cash benefits to unemployed, undocumented workers who are currently excluded from the state's unemployment insurance program. Finally, residents of Allensworth, a town in the Central Valley that was founded as a kind of Black utopia back in 1908, are fighting to preserve the town’s Black history - as well as it’s future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
City begins work to turn old central library into homeless shelter
After years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building into a homeless shelter. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city has begun “modest preparations” to repurpose the building — including minor renovations, repairs and electrical work.
KPBS
$40K reward posted in search for fugitive 'Fat Leonard'
The U.S. Marshals Service Friday posted a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of a military contractor who pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials as part of a wide-ranging corruption scheme and then went on the lam two weeks before his scheduled sentencing date.
KPBS
San Diegans push for passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act
After 20 years, the Biden Administration had decided it was time to leave Afghanistan and though about 120,000 people were able to get out, many more were left behind. A lot of them were people who helped the United States in one way or another during the war. Now, a local nonprofit is working to help bring.
KPBS
SD Soul Revival
Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact have a funk infused-soul sound, that hearkens back to the 1970s Motown and Stax Records era. With an allstar band from the San Diego label Redwoods Music Collective, the band focuses its chops on in-the-pocket grooves with a hint of blues. Its last self-titled album received multiple San Diego Music Awards. The band performed music from its 2019 album "Running Out of Time" in the KPBS studio.
Comments / 0