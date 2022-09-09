Read full article on original website
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
Noooo! Arinell Pizza Has Closed After 33 Years on Valencia Street
One of SF's closest simulacra of New York-style pizza, Arinell Pizza on Valencia, closed its doors for good on Saturday. Mission Local broke the news after owner Ron Demirdijian posted a notice about the September 10th closing on the restaurant's window. Demirdijian cited staffing issues as the main reason, but five months ago he told Mission Local he might be forced to close because business had been slumping, and he had been operating at a loss through two years of the pandemic.
How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?
Only in the Bay Area can three coffee shops thrive on just one block — stretching between Oakland and Berkeley — and can do so in the spirit of community, not competition. Living around the corner from this stretch of College Avenue between Claremont and Alcatraz for the past decade plus, I’ve often speculated about how so many coffee joints (Cole Coffee, Philz Coffee, and Peet’s Coffee — not even counting the to-go only Starbucks located inside Safeway) manage to not only survive, but flourish.
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
Car plows through Oakland bike party
A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
Day Around the Bay: Video Inside the Central Subway Tunnels During Testing
A police officer was injured early Monday after responding to a catalytic converter theft in Russian Hill. The suspects' car was spotted double-parked in the area of Larkin and Chestnut streets just after 5 a.m., and when police attempted a traffic stop, the officer was hit by the suspects' fleeing vehicle. [NBC Bay Area]
Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim
… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight
A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
Photos: Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate BART's 50th Birthday
On Saturday, BART fans thronged Lake Merritt Station to attend a big birthday bash for BART's 50th birthday. It was a day filled with themed cakes, a time capsule unveiling, and a "downright disturbing" train replica with a human-like face. When service began on BART on September 11, 1972, the...
‘Injustice’: West Coast Pizza shutters due to $150K labor lawsuit
University Avenue’s West Coast Pizza shut down earlier this year following a $150,000 labor lawsuit filed against the restaurant’s owners. The centrally located shop for late night cheese stick runs and pizza-hungry UC Berkeley students was established in 1992 as part of a chain of cheap pizza places in college areas, according to former owner Jon Guhl, who ran the store from 2000 to 2008.
This parking spot in San Francisco can be yours for $90,000 -- a discount from its previous price
It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.
One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant
Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today
Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
San Bruno BART station closes after dead person found on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
San Francisco Conducts Drill to Practice Airlifting In Supplies After a Major Earthquake Takes Down Bridges
San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management (DEM) warned residents to stay clear of McLaren Park Monday morning as they were conducting a disaster response drill with a helicopter. Most residents of San Francisco know that when the sound of a chopper is overhead it's generally because the news copters are...
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
