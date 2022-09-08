Trump's DOJ pressured federal prosecutors to investigate John Kerry and Obama's ex-White House counsel, former US attorney says

Former President Donald Trump told multiple people that he had no intention of vacating the White House in the days following his 2020 presidential election loss, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman claims in a forthcoming book, as reported by CNN. In the soon-to-be-released book, Haberman reveals conversations between Trump and his aides and shows the trajectory of Trump's response to losing his re-election campaign. Haberman writes that Trump initially seemed to acknowledge that he had lost the election to Joe Biden and that he reportedly asked his advisors what went wrong, going as far as to comfort them by saying, "We did our best." At some point,...

