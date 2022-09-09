ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

City of St. Marys to hold Bavarian Fall Festival

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hz5MO_0hnvhRVW00

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The city of Saint Marys will host the Bavarian Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The festival will feature food, vendors, music, raffles, and much more. The festival will take place behind the Depot Street Parking garage.

Central Pa Humane Society to host fall festival

A full schedule of events can be found below:

Friday, September 16:

  • 8 – 11 a.m. – Vendor registration/setup
  • 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Craft and Food vendors
  • 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Basket raffle
  • 4 – 6 p.m. – Brianna Blankenship (Main Stage)
  • 6 – 6:30 – Opening ceremony: John Salter, person of the year award
  • 7 – 10 p.m. Dark Water Duo & Company

Saturday, September 17:

  • 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Craft and Food vendors
  • 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Basket raffle
  • 11 a.m. -1 p.m. – Midnight Revival (Main Stage)
  • 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Earthquakes (Main Stage)
  • 7 – 10 p.m. – Vegas McGraw, Adam D. Tucker

Sunday, September 18:

  • 7 a.m. – Pancake breakfast (available until supplies are gone)
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Craft & Food vendors
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Basket raffle
  • 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. – Folk Mass (Main Stage)
  • 11 a.m. -2 p.m. – Kurt Thomas (Main Stage)
  • 3 p.m. – Festival ends

The basket raffle will be held in the wooden sheds near the entrance of the parking garage-right side.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information, you can contact Bavarian Fall Festival on Facebook or go to the Bavarian Fall Fest website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

