Cedar Rapids, IA

Overnight Road Closures Coming To Southwest Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Some overnight road closures are coming to Southwest Cedar Rapids this week. The city says 6th Street Southwest will be closed from Wilson Avenue to 33rd Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night through Thursday morning. Two-way traffic will remain in place during the closure but lanes will be shifted. Wilson and 33rd will also be closed to cross traffic at various times during construction.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Iowa City Pavement Patching

Weather permitting, travel on the following streets in Iowa City will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic beginning Sept. 12, 2022:. Ronalds Street, between Lucas and Governor streets. Davenport Street, between Pleasant and Cedar streets. Cornell Avenue, between Westminster and Dartmouth streets. Seventh Avenue, between Wilson and Court...
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
Group offers money for Dubuque soccer complex, with conditions

'Prompt for the Planet' to inspire people to connect with nature through art. An event in Iowa City is inviting people to engage with nature through art. Cedar Rapids participates in 'Welcome Week' to celebrate diversity. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cedar Rapids is taking part in a nationwide movement called...
Olin Man Dies In Accident

(Olin, IA) –The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with April shooting death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation, Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in connection with the April shooting death of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. On April 25th, 2022, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest where they found Frondle unresponsive and lying in the intersection with a gunshot wound to his chest.
People to address gun violence in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - People will have a chance to address gun violence in Waterloo on Monday. Ward Two City Council Member Jonathan Grieder will host what he calls a community conversation on gun violence. City leaders will also provide an update on current investments being made in the community.
Flood wall prompts changes to African American Museum of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Flood protection is prompting changes at the African American Museum of Iowa. A campaign is working to raise $5 Million for some major renovations. The renovations will shut the museum down for several months starting September 24th. “The flood wall is going to be going through...
School starts for North Linn Community School District

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday the North Linn Community School District is finally set to start its school year. The district had to delay it due to asbestos. Crews working on the district’s HVAC system disturbed asbestos last month. The district then had to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and a local abatement company to clean it up.
ARTapalooza Gets Rained Out But Moved To New Day

A major Cedar Falls community event had to be postponed this year. The Northeastern Iowa art celebration will still go on, but rain is changing up those plans. On Friday morning, officials from the Cedar Falls Tourism announced that the 16th annual ARTapalooza would be postponed due to forecasted weather. Saturday, September 10th, the original day of the community event saw some major showers come through Cedar Falls.
Jones County community remembers 9/11 in annual ceremony

Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on mental health. Updated: 6 hours ago. All three of Iowa's public universities will ask the state board of...
Showers possible for Saturday's CyHawk Game

TopTracer first announced the plans for a year-round driving range and restaurant in Tiffin in June last year. Reserve parking available for downtown Cedar Rapids events. The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport held their most recent job fair in an airport hangar. Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications says she loves working at the airport, “I think it is the greatest place to work in the region, myself.”. Several companies at...
