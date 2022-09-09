Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
wbrc.com
Gas prices below $3 in some areas
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
WAFF
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
Teacher shortages in Alabama, US are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit
It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings
When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we near the peak of hurricane season, it’s important to prepare your family and your home for any hurricanes that may come to central Florida. We pulled together the following checklist of things you should include in your supply kit based on recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Taste of fall on the way early next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama is quiet this evening, we are tracking a few thundershowers moving in from the south on First Alert AccuTrack. Activity should wane after midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures down in the upper 60s for Sunday morning. We will keep rain chances around 50/50 tomorrow with the best chance for scattered showers and storms moving in late into the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 80s with plenty of clouds around.
madeinalabama.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
“These new investment projects in Dothan will inject additional vigor and innovation into this critical sector.”. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said the combined projects represent one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Southeast Alabama’s Wiregrass region. It expects the SmartLam expansion to become operational in 2024 and the Peak Renewable wood pellet plant to open in 2023.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
