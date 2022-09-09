BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama is quiet this evening, we are tracking a few thundershowers moving in from the south on First Alert AccuTrack. Activity should wane after midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures down in the upper 60s for Sunday morning. We will keep rain chances around 50/50 tomorrow with the best chance for scattered showers and storms moving in late into the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 80s with plenty of clouds around.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO