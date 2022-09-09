Read full article on original website
Related
keranews.org
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
nypressnews.com
North Texas high school’s homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. According to police, students reported seeing a threat on social media about a person with a gun who was supposed to be at the dance.
fox4news.com
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined
DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
Dallas Observer
'It's Not Over': Dallas County Has Received the Updated Omicron Vaccine
The newly updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Dallas County, meaning residents can now get protection from the latest strains of the coronavirus. On Friday, Dr. Philip Huang of the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the updated booster doses had arrived. Some pharmacies had also already received the doses, he added.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Ponder ISD assistant principal arrested for improper relationship with a student
PONDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A now former Ponder Junior High School assistant principal has been arrested for improper relationship between an educator and a student. Ponder ISD said that in March, they identified and reported suspicious activity of Ruben Bergara, who was then the assistant principal of Ponder Junior High School. Bergara was placed on administrative leave at the time, pending investigation. Bergara resigned in May. He was arrested on Aug. 31 for allegations of an improper relationship with a student with a $75,000 bond.Ponder ISD said in a statement that they "understand that we have a great responsibility to the students and parents of Ponder, and we hope the actions we have taken in this unfortunate circumstance affirm our continued commitment to the safety and well-being of all our district stakeholders."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
Fort Worth ISD's new superintendent talks priorities for first school year
FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Angelica Ramsey said she's excited about starting her new job at Fort Worth ISD and moving her family to Fort Worth, and about working with parents and teachers as they continue to prioritize student achievement. Ramsey talked candidly about her life and starting the...
Dallas County Jail overcrowding could soon cost taxpayers millions
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — There isn’t much space left inside the Dallas County jail and the lone Republican on the Commissioners Court was blunt when asked what happens if the county jail exceeds capacity. “We spend a lot of money. A lot of money. Basically we’ll have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas bar cancels drag brunch after threats
Story at a glance A bar in Texas canceled a Disney-themed drag event after receiving threats and hateful comments. In a statement, management said the cancellation is not a ‘win’ for perpetrators and that they made the decision out of safety concerns for patrons and employees. A drag event at another bar in Denton County…
850wftl.com
Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs
(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frisco couple makes tradition out of 300+ annual donations
FRISCO, Texas — Dan Tatsch, of Frisco, and his wife, Rebecca have a problem: they love animals. “Just a little bit,” Dan said. “I think our fantasy is buying hundreds of acres, moving out to the country and adopting them all. Although, we know that’s not realistic.”
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
School bus driver shortage forcing some districts to be innovative
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Some school districts across North Texas are finding innovative ways to handle transportation challenges this new school year. Many school districts are dealing with the reality of bus driver shortages. “I’ve been doing this over 20 years. And so, it comes natural,” said veteran school...
fox4news.com
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
getnews.info
Sparks Law Firm Highlights Why Clients Facing DWI Charge Should Consider Hiring Their Attorneys.
Sparks Law Firm is a top-rated law firm. In a recent update, the firm highlighted why every client facing a DWI charge should consider working with them. Fort Worth, TX – In a website post, Sparks Law Firm highlighted why every client facing a DWI charge should consider working with them.
keranews.org
As Dallas County Jail population grows, felony judges push back against commissioners’ criticisms
The majority of the felony judges in Dallas County are pushing back against accusations from commissioners that they need to do more to move cases. It’s a longstanding dispute that’s reaching a new peak as the jail population continues to climb. “In all situations where the Criminal District...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Medical Board Suspends Surgicare Doctor Amid Investigation into Death, Injuries
A week after a North Dallas surgery center shut down after it discovered “compromised” IV bags, the license of an anesthesiologist who works there has been suspended effective immediately. The Texas Medical Board announced late Friday it had suspended the license of Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz because he “poses...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
368
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1