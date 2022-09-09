Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
No. 2 Brennan cruises past Harlan in 29-6A clash; Jourdanton knocks off Pleasanton in 5-overtime classic; Churchill edges Madison after lengthy weather delay
We’re only three weeks into the 2022 high school football season, and I’m already running out of superlatives. Drama was everywhere on Friday night, and it wasn’t restricted to the fields of play. Lightning and weather delays significantly impacted at least 13 games on the schedule, and one of those games lasted until early Saturday morning.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeff Traylor, UTSA coach, reacts to Alabama's narrow win: 'It really looked like Texas outplayed them'
Jeff Traylor, the UT-San Antonio coach, and his team play Texas this week, so Traylor and his staff have already had time breaking down the video from the Alabama-Texas game on Saturday. Even though Alabama won 20-19, Traylor said he’s not sure the best team won on Saturday. “Just...
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
KENS 5
Ready to Taco Rumble? | Great Day SA
Let’s get ready to taco rumble! A taco event like no other is happening this week and putting San Antonio head to head with other cities! One of the chefs stopped by.
KENS 5
Comal ISD says alleged racist incident against Hays HS volleyball players 'cannot be verified'
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said allegations that students from Canyon High School shouted racist taunts at Hays High School volleyball players during a match could not be verified through the school district's investigation. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother...
KSAT 12
Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio
San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo
The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
KENS 5
San Antonio Story Portal opens with event hosting many speakers
"Humans have to tell stories. That's part of it. It increases empathy, it sometimes spurs people into action, we get to know each other better," said one organizer.
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
thecomeback.com
Army scored on a 77-yard TD pass, giving them more 50-plus-yard passing plays than they had all last season
The triple option offense used by teams like the Army Black Knights doesn’t usually lead to a lot of passing. But if teams cheat too much to stop the run game, there’s the potential for big pass plays if a triple option team can execute them. And the Black Knights did just that Saturday against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners:
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
