San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

No. 2 Brennan cruises past Harlan in 29-6A clash; Jourdanton knocks off Pleasanton in 5-overtime classic; Churchill edges Madison after lengthy weather delay

We’re only three weeks into the 2022 high school football season, and I’m already running out of superlatives. Drama was everywhere on Friday night, and it wasn’t restricted to the fields of play. Lightning and weather delays significantly impacted at least 13 games on the schedule, and one of those games lasted until early Saturday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
texashsfootball.com

Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KSAT 12

Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio

San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo

The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
CASTLE HILLS, TX
thecomeback.com

Army scored on a 77-yard TD pass, giving them more 50-plus-yard passing plays than they had all last season

The triple option offense used by teams like the Army Black Knights doesn’t usually lead to a lot of passing. But if teams cheat too much to stop the run game, there’s the potential for big pass plays if a triple option team can execute them. And the Black Knights did just that Saturday against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners:
WEST POINT, NY
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022

It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

