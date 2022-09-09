Read full article on original website
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – September 11, 2022
It’s a sad day because it’s the twenty first anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It doesn’t feel like it has been that long for those of us who lived through it. Never forget. The November 8 general election is less than two months away. The field is now officially set as the withdrawal deadline was Monday (September 5) at 5 pm. Eleven legislative candidates and one candidate for U.S. House withdrew. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced the amount of the PFD at an event in Palmer on Thursday. And a critical audit of CARES Act grants the state gave to Alaska businesses was released this week.
Paid to not teach: Anchorage School District reports second-highest non-performance hours paid nationwide
Should public school teachers be paid not to teach? School districts and other government bodies often pay employees full wages and benefits for performing union work instead of their official duties. Examples abound from states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. “Release time” pays teachers not to teach and...
akbizmag.com
New Manager for Merrill Field Airport
The new Airport Manager at Merrill Field in Anchorage is Rich Sewell. Mayor Dave Bronson selected Sewell to run the city-owned airport, effective September 12. “Rich will be an incredible asset for the municipality,” Bronson says. “With his decades of aviation experience and knowledge, I’m confident in his ability to keep Merrill Field the top-notch airport it is.”
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
akbizmag.com
Coffman Engineer Earns Professional License
Tija Baker, at the Anchorage office of Coffman Engineers, earned her Alaska Professional Engineering license in mechanical engineering. Baker graduated from UAA with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and joined Coffman in 2011. She is also certified as a NACE cathodic protection technician and an America Petroleum Institute 570 piping inspector.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kmxt.org
Bycatch Task Force to make initial recommendations at September meeting
The state’s Bycatch Review Task Force is preparing its first recommendations. On a recent visit to Kodiak, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the group would make a series of preliminary proposals at its Sept. 20 meeting in Anchorage. “We’re looking at the science, we’re looking at all kinds of data,...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District warns of traffic delays as bus service rotates to next group of students
A new group of Anchorage students has bus service for the next three weeks. The Anchorage School District shifted drivers to its second cohort of bus routes Monday. This fall, the district has divided its bus routes into three cohorts as it deals with a driver shortage. Each cohort has bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then goes six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police located a deceased female in the Sand Lake neighborhood on Sunday, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an online report. At 8:11 a.m. police received a call from an adult male, who made suggestions that he wanted to harm himself,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District dealing with estimated $68M budget deficit
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The school board’s vote on the...
farmforum.net
One-story 'Wasilla' house plan ideal for cozy corner lot
A classic combination of lap siding, stone accents, and decorative gable ends create the eye-catching craftsman exterior of the Wasilla house plan. This one-story floor plan is ideal for a corner lot with its side entry garage. Slender columns with stone bases frame the front door and mark the boundary...
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
Former lawmaker Vic Kohring dead in car accident
Former legislator Victor Kohring, age 64, has died in a car accident. On Tuesday at 5:06 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway north of Palmer. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene. Troopers came upon a...
kinyradio.com
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
alaskasnewssource.com
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School bus services strained by a lack of drivers are “on track to be fully staffed” later this fall, according to a letter sent to parents from Anchorage School District. Four new drivers will begin working for the district on Monday, Sept. 14, but...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen years ago, Ian Robbins — a terminally sick child with Leukemia — had one final wish to celebrate Halloween. Ian’s parents were told by their child’s doctors that he may not make it to Oct. 31, 2005. “My husband and some...
WTVW
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with...
alaskapublic.org
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
